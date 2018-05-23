Rebel Wilson Claps Back at Claims That She Was 'Slimmed Down' on Vogue Cover: 'I Just Ate Healthy'

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson will not tolerate body-shamers. The actress is featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia — and she’s shutting down any commenters who claim her photos were Photoshopped.

Wilson, who appears on her first-ever Vogue cover wearing a black ball gown underneath a long camel coat, opened up about how thrilled she is for her major milestone on Twitter.

“I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x”

Many fans congratulated the star — saying she looks all sorts of “beautiful,””amazing,” and “classy.” But it wasn’t long before fans began speaking out negatively about the photos, claiming that her face appeared to be altered and she looked “slimmed down.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Padma Lakshmi, Lena Dunham and More Anti-Photoshop Stars

One user commented on her post, writing, “This just looks like a completely different woman.”

And another wrote, “They altered the photo. Look at her face and hands. Slimmed down. Why can’t they just show her in her natural beauty.”

But Wilson shut down her detractors, responding to the negativity herself. “Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot x but then immediately after ate brownies!”

I take it back! Congratulations! — Laura Barzallo (@LauraBarzallo) May 22, 2018

In order to prove that what you see is what you get, Wilson then shared a before and after photo of the image on the day of the shoot and the image as it appears in the magazine.

Oh and just so you can see the raw v’s the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot! So please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they’re not! pic.twitter.com/7DcgO4hZ3a — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018

She wrote, “Oh and just so you can see the raw v’s the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot! So please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they’re not!”

This comes following an issue she had with a different Australian publication , who she recently sued for allegedly painting her in a negative light. The magazine’s publisher was recently ordered to pay the actress a record $3.6 million in damages after it printed a series of articles claiming she had lied about her name, age and childhood in Sydney.

“A group of women who I didn’t know [and] who had never met me, orchestrated this malicious takedown of me and basically said everything about me and my life was fake,” she explained.

“It was just so devastating to have that happen, and I’m proud of myself though for standing up to them because this is a huge media organization owned by German billionaires,” she added.