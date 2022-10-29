Rebel Wilson hasn't taken her Halloween costume out of the box quite yet. But that's not because she plans on returning it.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, arrived at Saturday's Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills decked out as a Barbie doll — complete in box!

Wilson was joined by girlfriend Ramona Agruma, and friends Carly Steel, Jacob Andreou, and Marissa Montgomery, as they all rocked pink boxes and proper Barbie attire. In an Instagram picture of the five-piece doll ensemble, Wilson wrote the caption, "Come of Barbies, let's go party! Happy Halloween!"

Each of Wilson's pals went as a different version of the classic Barbie doll, with Wilson opting for a Barbie in a pink dress and dark red heels. Andreou threw on some blonde hair to go as Ken, while Montgomery brought out a sparkly pink dress and high pink boots.

A few famous friends reacted to the spot-on Barbie looks, including Simu Liu, Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, and Shelley Regner of Pitch Perfect, who all commented in approval. Wilson kept fans looped in on the costumes, too, sharing a handful of Instagram stories of the Barbie squad getting ready for spooky festivities. "OK Barbies, let's get into our boxes," Wilson said in one clip. "I would take you all off the shelf right now."

Wilson and her gang of plastic pals weren't the only stunners at Friday night's Halloween throw-down, as other guests included Tyga dressed as E.T., Wiz Khalifa in a nun outfit, and Paris Hilton attending as Sailor Moon. Also in attendance were Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who emulated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for their couple's costumes.

The duo tried out Pam and Tommy's iconic look from the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, as MGK, 32, wore a white tank top and black leather pants. Fox, 36, opted for Anderson's pink latex dress. Their look comes the same year that Lily James and Sebastian Stan portrayed the duo in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, recounting how their sex tape was infamously stolen in 1995.

Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

As for Wilson, the actress posted on Instagram earlier this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect hitting theaters. Reflecting on the milestone movie anniversary, Wilson wrote in a post that she still loves "everyone who was a part of making these movies so, so much."

"There are so many great memories — like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night, and we've been hugging each other ever since," she shared. "Bellas 4 Life!"

The blockbuster was released on Oct. 5, 2012, and brought in $115.4 million at the box office off of a $17 million budget. Thanks to its success, it spawned two sequels in 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3, and took home an American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack, two MTV Movie Awards, and four Teen Choice Awards.

Fans of Pitch Perfect still have a lot to look forward to, though, as the story hasn't ended. A six-episode series, titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is set to premiere on Peacock Nov. 23 with Adam Devine reprising his role as Bumper Allen. Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, Jameela Jamil and German actor Flula Borg — who had a breakout role in Pitch Perfect 2 — will also appear in the series, which follows Allen as a song of his becomes a hit in Berlin, Germany.

"This show gives us an opportunity to explore a different group of people than the Bellas, and really dive into the psyche of some of the other characters that populate the Pitch Perfect universe," showrunner Megan Amran told PEOPLE. "A television format gives us the opportunity to really spend time with these characters and grow to know and love them."