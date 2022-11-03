Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Launch Capsule Clothing Collection 'R&R Club'

The actress said they are dropping the collection as part of "a little experiment"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 3, 2022 10:18 PM
Photo: randrclub.com

Rebel Wilson is taking rest and relaxation to a whole new level.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, announced on Instagram she will be dropping a limited collection with her girlfriend, designer Ramona Agruma, saying Thursday, "If you like R&R, then you're like me, and guess what? You can get this limited edition drop… R&R club hoodies and track pants."

"But be quick," Wilson warned, "These are super limited… Just a limited drop that we're just doing as a little experiment."

In the video, the actress sported the collection – which only contains two items, a white hoodie with a purple "R&R" written on the hood and white sweatpants with a purple "R&R Club" logo. The hoodie sells for $179 and the sweatpants are $149.

The R&R Club website notes that the collection is "all about royally relaxing" and the clothes are made with French Terry and manufactured in Turkey.

Wilson said the collection would be "great for this holiday season" and encouraged people to buy them as gifts for their loved ones.

She's not the only one who has dabbled in capsule collections. In August, Cara Delevingne announced a limited collection called "Cara Loves Karl" with the late Karl Lagerfeld. But this limited collection was on a much greater scale with about 44 items up for sale including, bags, sweatshirts and jackets.

"I truly believe [Karl] would be really proud of what we have created and how we have created it — without defining who should wear the pieces, allowing the person to dictate what the fashion really becomes," Delevingne said about the collection.

Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly – who has styled icons like Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox – also launched an exclusive capsule collection with Revolve in April.

Her collection called the "Local Love Club" included hoodies and sweatpants in various colors with some designs that read "Thank you for being kind" or "Everyone's invited."

