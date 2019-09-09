Rebecca Minkoff Teams Up with Stitch Fix on Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection Just in Time for NYFW

Rebecca Minkoff is a New York Fashion Week mainstay. Each season, she’s at the forefront of what the modern female shopper really wants in her closet whether it’s a faux fur coat or a snakeskin bag — or just to be seen when it comes to an inclusive size range. And her latest endeavor is rooted in that spirit of inclusivity and fashion for all.

This season, the designer announced her continued partnership with online personal styling service, Stitch Fix, revealing that they’ve teamed up to launch their first-ever, size-inclusive capsule collection timed to her New York Fashion Week show.

The Rebecca Minkoff x Stitch Fix line, consists of eight styles, that span from XXS-3X and 00-24W and retail between $138 to $248.

“Inspired by empowered, working women, the pieces are intended to instill confidence both in and out of the workplace, Minkoff shares.

Before you click over to Stitch Fix to shop it, read below for more from Minkoff on the exciting new partnership.

What was the driving force behind the Stitch Fix capsule?

The driving force behind the Stitch Fix capsule was finding a truly incredible partner that would have personalization and data capabilities to give us real insights on fit and make sure that we can give the customer exactly what she wants and needs. We’ve been working with Stitch Fix since 2017 and we felt like they were the right partner to launch this collection with.

Which of the eight styles does every Rebecca Minkoff shopper need in her closet?

The Ollie Dress, any one of our leather jackets, and the Davis Skirt. We’re also really excited about our knitwear – there’s some really amazing cardigans that make everyone wish for fall to come sooner.

Which piece is your favorite?

My favorite piece is the Davis Skirt. I love that you can wear it with anything from tees to sweatshirts, to leather jackets. It’s also easy to pair back to ankle booties and leather moto jackets, too!

What do you love about a direct to consumer shopping service like Stitch Fix? How does it align with your brand mottos?

As an online personal styling service, Stitch Fix’s business model is truly unique. We’re excited to be shaping the future of retail through our partnership with Stitch Fix, which is all about delivering personalization — from incorporating customer feedback in colors and patterns to refining fit and size. Beyond personalization, there is a shared commitment between both of our brands to empower women and help them confidently express their personal style.

How do you think the industry is making strides to be more size inclusive? In what areas do you think it still needs to grow?

I think the industry is making strides to be more size inclusive, but it’s not happening as quickly as it needs to be. This is something I look forward to seeing the fashion industry do and change.

You designed your own bat mitzvah dress as a teen – is it still in your closet?

I still have my bat mitzvah dress, its actually at my parent’s house in storage. My most sentimental piece is my wedding dress. I originally designed my own wedding dress and when I went to have it fitted just ten days before my wedding, I was told by my seamstress that he wouldn’t be able to alter it because my bust was ‘too big.’ I demanded for my money back and ran to Neiman Marcus and purchased an incredible Dolce & Gabbana dress that was perfect for my Italian wedding!

What do you hope the fashion industry will look like when your daughter Bowie Lou, 5, is a teenager?

That she feels confident and powerful, no matter what she looks like. That she sees a diversity of women in all shapes and sizes, and that brands make this the new norm.”

What pieces are you saving for her?

Well I hope that she fits a size 10 shoe! I’ll definitely be saving my wedding dress for her, as well as my mom’s wedding dress. My mother wore a 1920’s vintage dress on her wedding day and it’s still great condition. I hope that my daughter can wear it one day, too.