"If anything, I'm even more excited to be risky than before", the actress and director tells PEOPLE about her post-pandemic approach to red carpet dressing

Behind the Dress: See How Rebecca Hall's Gorgeous Galvan Design Came to Life for the BAFTAs

Rebecca Hall made a glamorous return to the red carpet for a weekend of BAFTA events.

The actress, who received a BAFTA Award nomination for her directorial debut Passing, teamed up with Galvan to create a gorgeous design for Sunday's EE British Academy Film Awards post-show dinner.

When asked what inspired her to collaborate with the London-based label on the custom look, Hall told PEOPLE, "I love The sleek 90's feel of Galvan designs. Every time I wear their clothes I feel sexy and strong — seemed like an ideal mood for this event!"

GALVAN Credit: GALVAN

Hall and Galvan's Creative Director and co-founder, Anna-Christin Haas, immediately clicked and worked swiftly together. They started the design process on Feb. 24th over FaceTime, only three weeks before the awards show.

"I had some initial meetings with Anna and she showed me some drawings," Hall told PEOPLE. "I loved them. Then there was some chat about material and we settled on this minty silver sequin which felt quite unusual."

From there, the team needed time to craft the dress and perfect the fit. It took six days and over 4,000 sequins to take it from sketch to dress.

With the whirlwind turnaround, the final dress was delivered from the atelier in Germany to London on March 11th, just in time for Hall's first fitting. The final fitting followed shortly after on March 13th — the day of the BAFTAS!

"We finished off the mirrored platinum dress with straps made from supple Swarovski crystals," Haas told PEOPLE. "What we love about this silhouette is the juxtaposition of feminine sexiness and '90s edge — a combination that Rebecca Hall pulled off to perfection on Sunday night."

GALVAN DRAPE Credit: GALVAN

Haas added: "The Galvan brand is all about female confidence, intelligence and empowered sensuality — values that Rebecca Hall truly embodies. Plus, she is the coolest woman, so talented and genuine."

Hall said she immediately felt "powerful" when she put the dress on.

"There's something smart and easy about her clothes which I love," she told PEOPLE of collaborating with Haas. "I feel relaxed but also powerful — what's not to love."

Hall and her stylist, Laura Jones, finished the sequin design with a sleek Tyler Ellis clutch in a platinum crushed velvet and grey patent leather Stuart Weitzman sandals.

"We always try to strike a balance with accessories," Jones told PEOPLE. "We felt the Galvan dress called for minimal accessories and opted for no jewelry, a sleek gray clutch and barely-there heels to let the dress speak for itself."

For Hall, the dress was also an opportunity to take have fun with fashion and take a risk, something she plans to do more of post-pandemic.

"I love a fashion risk — always have," the star tells PEOPLE. "If anything, I'm even more excited to be risky than before."

rebecca hall; 94th Academy Awards Champagne Reception Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Hall demonstrated that same "risk-taking" dressing approach with another Galvan look she wore to the BAFTA Awards reception event on March 12.

She selected a never-before-seen white design from the brand's upcoming pre-fall 2022 collection.

The chic, form-fitting midi dress featured a cut-out bodice with a crystal chain detail that carried down the back.