Reba McEntire is full of “Fancy” surprises.

The country singer, 64, co-hosted Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, alongside Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood, and performed her iconic 1990 song, “Fancy.”

But the most exciting part of the performance was her not the one, not two, but THREE outfit changes on stage during her set.

First, McEntire entered the stage in a purple satin floor-length robe with large fur-trimmed sleeves.

Image zoom Mickey Bernal/WireImage

She quickly to slipped out of the sultry robe and showed off her red sequin “dancin’ dress” that’s featured in the famous country hit.

Image zoom Mickey Bernal/WireImage

But the outfit changes didn’t stop there! Mid-song, McEntire ripped off her red midi dress to reveal the matching red latex jumpsuit underneath that sent the audience into an excited roar. The wide-leg jumpsuit was covered in sequins and rhinestones and featured a bustier-style, double-strap top.

Image zoom ABC

And the star-studded audience, including A-list country singers like Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Billy Ray Cyrus, gave a standing ovation for McEntire’s sexy “Fancy” pantsuit and performance.

Even other celebs praised McEntire like Hoda Kotb, who tweeted “@Reba is everything.”

@reba Fancy was everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 14, 2019

And fines chimed in as well, with one Twitter user saying “Reba just proved again why she is reigning queen,” and another fan added, “@reba is a legend.”

Reba just proved again why she is reigning queen 👑 #CMAawards #RebaRules pic.twitter.com/vLG35AdX9S — Christina Forrester (@Christinaof9) November 14, 2019

Before her three “Fancy” outfits, McEntire dazzled in a custom black velvet sequin gown by Johnathan Kayne, marking her first red carpet appearance since splitting from Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

A rep for McEntire confirmed last week that, after dating for more than two years, she split from Lasuzzo earlier this year.

But a source told PEOPLE the breakup was amicable and McEntire is using her time to focus on work.

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

“They ended things back in the spring, and there are no hard feelings between them,” says the source. “Reba is focusing on preparing or her performance and hosting gig at the CMA Awards.”