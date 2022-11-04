'Reasonable Doubt' Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Debuts Short Hair Transformation: 'I Feel Powerful'

Emayatzy Corinealdi is all about embracing a new look.

The Reasonable Doubt actress, 42 — who debuted a sleek pixie haircut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night — exclusively tells PEOPLE that she felt now was the right time for a change.

"I wanted to switch it up because I feel at my best with short hair," Corinealdi shares with PEOPLE. "I feel confident, sexy, powerful and now is the perfect time to get my swag back."

The star says it took "about an hour or so" to complete the look and then a few hours for a photoshoot. But, she was able to get it all done right before her appearance on the late night show, where she discussed her start as an actress and her family's inspiration on her career.

"My family loved me with short hair, it's bossy," she says. "I've been natural for a while now and I let it grow out over COVID, but now felt like the perfect time to bring it back."

The actress gave PEOPLE exclusive photos — looking posed and confident — proudly showing off the new haircut around her dressing room while wearing a black v-cut mini dress and classic black heels. She sported a soft, smoky evening makeup look with a glossy lip by makeup artist Renny Vasquez.

Her hair stylist Kiyah Wright gave PEOPLE more details about the look. She says she wanted to give the actress a style that was "short but versatile."

"I left the napeline a little longer to create a little wispiness around the nape as well," Wright continues. "Softness with an edge."

In an exclusive video of the haircut transformation shared with PEOPLE, Wright is seen combing Corinealdi's locks and inventing the look, giving suggestions to her about the style.

"I'm already seeing something that's not quite pixie yet… but what about a french bob?," Wright asks her. "Super cute little bangs so you get the pixie feel but then she got a cute little bob on it. Just the start, then we can move into a pixie."

Corinealdi has been photographed sporting pixie haircuts in the past, but this year she has been mainly seen with a short bob, the same hairstyle her tough and sassy character Jax Stewart wears in legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

The drama is about a Los Angeles defense attorney with "questionable" ethics" who "juggles work, family, friends and a complicated personal life." The series is produced and directed by Kerry Washington and also stars Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas and McKinley Freeman.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Hulu.