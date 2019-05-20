The Celebrity-Loved Dresses You’ve Seen All Over Instagram Are On Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom

It’s the social media spark that put Australian label Réalisation Par on the digital map. Launched in 2015 by Aussie It girls Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot, Réalisation Par is the brand behind the viral printed wrap dresses, ruffled floral midi dresses, and leopard print slip skirt that you’ve probably seen influencers, celebrities, and bloggers rocking on Instagram.

We’ll admit, it’s hard not to fall in love with Réalisation Par. The brand’s figure-flattering dresses, romantic tops, and dreamy slip skirts are all made out of 100 percent silk, so everything is super lightweight and comfortable. And not only are they available in plenty of gorgeous prints and colors, but everything is even priced under $250. It’s no wonder stylish celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, and Jessica Biel (among others, such as Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and many more!) can’t get enough of the clothes.

While the prices are already pretty affordable for such high-quality pieces, scoring them for less never hurts. That’s why we’re taking full advantage of the sale going on right now — which only happens rarely — and stocking up on some of the prettiest items we’ll basically be living in all summer long (especially right before Memorial Day Weekend festivities begin). To shop the savings yourself, just enter the promo code DAYDREAM at checkout and you’ll receive 25 percent off everything — yes, everything — on the site. Believe us, it’s a sale you don’t to miss.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite celebrity styles from Réalisation Par before the promo code offer ends on May 27.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jessica Biel

Emily Ratajkowski

Kaia Gerber

Margot Robbie

