Real Housewives Stars Auction Off Iconic Show Dresses to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief
The auction is the brainchild of Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces
The Real Housewives are giving back in a big way.
Stars from across the hit Bravo franchise have banded together to raise money for coronavirus relief, donating a variety of the designer gowns from their time on the show in a new auction to support frontline heath workers.
Ana Quincoces, Real Housewives of Miami star and celebrity chef, is the brainchild behind the auction. She's participating alongside her former costars Joanna Krupa, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Karent Sierra, and Lauren Foster. Patton shared an item from her late mother, Mama Elsa.
Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider have got in on the action too, as have Real Housewives of New York City stars Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps.
Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, and Lizzie Rovsek — all of Real Housewives of Orange County fame — passed along clothing.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Eileen Davidson, Joyce Giraud, and Sutton Stracke also chipped in, plus Karen Huger and Monique Samuels (of The Real Housewives of Potomac) and Mary Amos and Lynda Erkiletian (of The Real Housewives of D.C.).
Even Andy Cohen got in on the action, offering up the Todd Synder suit from his collection as well as a signed question card from the recent RHOA virtual reunion.
Bidding is open now. Among the items are a sea of gowns from the show's various reunions, like Grammer's strapless black and silver sequin Halpern dress (from the RHOBH season 9 reunion dress), Judge's black mini Zhivago number (from the RHOC season 13 reunion), and Quincoces's own Ella Bella Rozio green stretch satin ensemble (from the RHOM season 2 reunion).
Richards sent her white and silver beaded Jovani dress from the RHOBH opening credits, while Windham-Burke donated the blue sequin NBD X NAVEN mini she wore delivering her tagline in her first season of RHOC. Aydin picked the Zhivago wrap dress she donned in RHONJ's promo shoots.
There are accessories too, like de Lesseps' own clear crystal necklace from her Countess Collection. Patton gave Mama Elsa's silver-toned rosary with pink crystal stones.
Some of the items are valued at more than $5,000.
Quincoces wrote on her website that she was inspired to get the auction started when she was brainstorming ways to help her friends and family on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and stumbled upon an old reunion dress.
All proceeds will go to #FirstRespondersFirst — an initiative created by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to provide frontline healthcare workers with the health and safety resources they so desperately need.
"As many of us in the workforce are being asked to serve public health by stepping back and staying home, one population is being tasked to step forward," Quincoces wrote. "Our frontline health workers are the pandemic’s first responders. And they are lacking even rudimentary resources as they risk their own health and endure exhaustion, burnout and many other challenges on our behalf."
"They’re taking care of us," she said. "We need to help take care of them."
Bidding will continue through June 12.