Real Housewives Stars Auction Off Iconic Show Dresses to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

The auction is the brainchild of Real Housewives of Miami alum Ana Quincoces

The Real Housewives are giving back in a big way.

Stars from across the hit Bravo franchise have banded together to raise money for coronavirus relief, donating a variety of the designer gowns from their time on the show in a new auction to support frontline heath workers.

Ana Quincoces, Real Housewives of Miami star and celebrity chef, is the brainchild behind the auction. She's participating alongside her former costars Joanna Krupa, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Karent Sierra, and Lauren Foster. Patton shared an item from her late mother, Mama Elsa.

Even Andy Cohen got in on the action, offering up the Todd Synder suit from his collection as well as a signed question card from the recent RHOA virtual reunion.

Some of the items are valued at more than $5,000.

Quincoces wrote on her website that she was inspired to get the auction started when she was brainstorming ways to help her friends and family on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and stumbled upon an old reunion dress.

All proceeds will go to #FirstRespondersFirst — an initiative created by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to provide frontline healthcare workers with the health and safety resources they so desperately need.

"As many of us in the workforce are being asked to serve public health by stepping back and staying home, one population is being tasked to step forward," Quincoces wrote. "Our frontline health workers are the pandemic’s first responders. And they are lacking even rudimentary resources as they risk their own health and endure exhaustion, burnout and many other challenges on our behalf."

"They’re taking care of us," she said. "We need to help take care of them."