Designer Telfar Clemens Recruits the Real Housewives of Potomac to Model His New UGG Collaboration

The Real Housewives of Potomac posing alongside high-profile designer Telfar Clemens in the latest issue of InStyle is the pop culture collaboration you didn't know you needed.

Being a fan of the Bravo reality show, Clemens - who's always sold-out vegan leather shopping bag was one of the most popular accessories of 2020 - recruited Bravo Housewives Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby to model his upcoming collaboration, Ugg x Telfar, over the course of a two-day photo shoot in his home state of Maryland.

The result? A feature on the life and career of the acclaimed designer that appears in the July 2021 issue of InStyle (on sale June 18), a new episode of RHOP (which, according to Clemens, will premiere in September) and a friendship for the ages.

"Telfar has the highest energy I have ever seen," Osefo, who joined RHOP for season 5, told the outlet. "He makes you feel so welcome, and it really translates to his brand. Everything that he is in person, he puts that into his clothing. It's vibrant, it's energetic, and it's completely authentic. He's everything Potomac stands for: fun, energy, a little bit of shade. He represents, and I love it."

"I have not one, not two, but three Telfar bags in my closet," Bryant added. "I have been in the cut, just supporting, wanting to see him win, and he's winning!"

Clemens shared similar sentiments. "I exchanged numbers with all the ladies and have seven new girlfriends," he said.

In one photo, Clemens and the Housewives channel an '80s workout video, decked out in gray athleisure and their Ugg x Telfar boots. They showcased the comfort of the shoes in a second photo, lounging on a white couch in head-to-toe Ugg x Telfar.

In another pic, the ladies model the "seven couture gowns in sequins" Clemens designed during the Maryland retreat as an homage to the many iconic Real Housewives reunion looks crafted from the same fabric: "I wasn't a gown designer before, but I guess I am now," he quipped.

Clemens continued: "I designed them to be dress-down gowns so you can wear them with T-shirts and jeans. It's a gown for doing laundry and breastfeeding. They're designed to add just a little bit of shimmer to your daily domestic life."

The designer teased there's more to come from this epic fashion moment. "Full episode coming this September! ✨🙌🏿🖤@realhousewivespotomac," Clemens captioned an Instagram of his magazine spread.