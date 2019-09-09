Beverly Hills takes over New York!

The leading ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills traveled to the east coast for New York Fashion Week and ruled the runway at Kyle Richards’ first-ever fashion show for her new brand, Kyle & Shahida, co-designed by Shahida Clayton.

Richards called on her entire RHOBH cast to strut their stuff, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

Each gave their looks, mostly featuring Richards’ signature caftans and robes, their own spin on the catwalk that sent the crowd wild.

Rinna, Mellencamp Arroyave and Richards wore bodysuits with floral floral-print robes, while Girardi wore a colorful tunic with flow pants and Kemsley wore red pants with a black tube top and blazer.

Richards also had her daughters, Sophia Umansky, 19, and Alexia Umansky, 23, take a spin down the catwalk wearing a striped yellow ruffled crop top and skirt and a tiered ruffled maxi dress, respectively.

And the rest of Richards’ famous family was also on hand for support. Nieces Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were matching in the front row in dainty florals, while Richards’ nephew Barron Hilton and wife Tessa Hilton chose all-black looks for the show.

Richards teamed with designer Shahida Clayton to launch their own joint collection after being a fan of Clayton’s clothing for years.

“As a longtime fan of Shahida, I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with her on our new line Kyle and Shahida,” Richards said in a press release. “Our collection of chic ready-to-wear is beautiful, luxurious, flattering and comfortable. Our prints are inspired by our travels and love of animals and nature.”

The brand consists of contemporary resort wear, jumpsuits, dresses as well as evening looks. The inspiration for their first collection was nature and wildlife, which they featured in custom fabrics printed with tropical plants, florals, sea shells, butterflies, exotic birds and animals of the Serengeti.

“Kyle has been a friend of mine for some time now, and she has a truly fabulous sense of personal style,” said Clayton in a release. “I am really excited to debut our brand at New York Fashion Week, and begin this new incredible business venture beside her.”

Richards previously had her own clothing boutique, Kyle by Alene Too, in Beverly Hills, New York City and the Hamptons before she shut down the Beverly Hills location in 2018 and downsized the New York City and Hamptons locations.

Bravo cameras were all on-hand to capture the commotion at Richards’ runway show. The ladies are currently filming season 10 which will feature two new housewives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, following the departure of longtime cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Beauvais was watching her new castmates walk the runway from the front row.

Kyle & Shahida is available to shop now at Kyle-Shahida.com.