'Real Housewives' Star Danielle Cabral 'Did Not Feel Pretty' on Wedding Day, Takes New Pics 10 Years Later

Danielle Cabral is having a "I do" do-over.

A decade after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 37, and her husband Nathan "Nate" Cabral, 39, got married, the pair posed for a series of new wedding shots in a spread for the 2023 Spring/Summer edition of Sophisticated Weddings.

PEOPLE has a first look at the pics for the publication, which is on sale now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and anywhere magazines are sold.

The shoot was inspired by Danielle's own distaste for her look at her 2012 nuptials. "I did not feel pretty on my wedding day," the Bravo personality told the outlet. "My hair was horrible and started the day on a sour note."

Since then, she's hoped for a chance to try again. "This shoot has been a dream of mine since my honeymoon!!" she said. "I just wanted to feel like a beautiful bride."

Nate and Danielle Cabral in Sophisticated Weddings. Mike Ramos for Sophisticated Weddings

Sophisticated Weddings was able to help Danielle achieve her vision. Photographed by Mike Ramos at the The Liberty House in New Jersey — overlooking the New York skyline on the banks of the Hudson River — Danielle was every bit the blushing bride, smiling ear-to-ear as she stood in her husband's arms.

She wore a figure-hugging gown by Ines Di Santo for White House Bridal that served bridal regalness from all angles, including a low scoop back, romantic ruffle and sequin detailing down the skirt, plus a detachable train for added opulence. In her hair — styled by BridalGal, who also provided makeup — Danielle wore a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique, while A.Jaffe for Roman Jewelers provided coordinating drop earrings.

Nate, on the other hand, wore a classic tux by Alton Lane with a velvet blazer, lighter pants and a dark bow tie. The two stood in front of an arbor decked out in red and white flowers by Premier Events by Reema.

"10 years looks good on us," she said looking a the pics, a phrase the magazine used for their spread.

Danielle Cabral in Sophisticated Weddings. Mike Ramos for Sophisticated Weddings

In a second spread, Danielle posed in a strapless dress by Monica's Bridal with a beaded bodice and tulle skirt. Bridal Styles Boutique and A.Jaffe for Roman Jewelers once again provided accessories — this time, a pear headband and diamond drop earrings with a coordinating necklace and bracelet.

"My favorite part of the shoot was definitely getting to try on so many stunning dresses but also getting to wear the glamorous headpieces," Danielle told Sophisticated Weddings. "I didn't have that on my wedding day."

Asked for her favorite part of the shoot, she said, "The dresses, the jewelry, the flowers, the glam team — all of it! I have dreamt of it for so long."

Danielle and Nate first married in September 2012 at the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island.

The pair — who met met in Los Angeles, not long after she made her reality TV debut on MTV's True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl — are parents to two children: son Dominic, 8, and daughter Valentina, 5.

Bravo viewers met the family on the season 13 premiere of RHONJ back in February.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.