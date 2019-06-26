New Razor Campaign Promotes Models with Armpit and Pubic Hair with the Aim to Empower Women

One beauty brand is debunking the myth that women need to remove all their body hair to look and feel beautiful.

Razor company Billie launched a new campaign timed to 4th of July, called “Red, White, And You Do You,” that features women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities modeling swimsuits at the beach with visible armpit and pubic hair.

Although some may wonder why a shaving company would promote women sporting body hair, the campaign’s intended to empower everyone to feel comfortable with their hair choices, whether you prefer to grow hair or go bare or do something in-between. For the shoot, Billie tapped photographer and director Ashley Armitage, who opened up about the experience working on the campaign in an Instagram post.

“This is the first advertisement to show PUBIC HAIR!” Armitage wrote.

Image zoom Billie

“In this film we wanted to normalize pubic hair because it is exactly that — normal. Body hair grows on people of all genders and it doesn’t suddenly become “gross” or “unhygienic” when it is on a cis woman, trans woman, or non-binary individual. We wanted to show that body hair is a choice; shave it, wax it, grow it, or do a bit of both. All are valid,” she continued.

Image zoom Billie

The campaign comes one year after Billie launched Project Body Hair, a movement which celebrated female body hair as the company became the first shaving brand to show hair in commercials.

“With Project Body Hair, we set out to completely change the way women are depicted in the shaving category,” Billie co-founder Georgina Gooley said.

Image zoom Billie

She continued: “One year later, we’re pleased to see that the industry has completely shifted, with other razors brands also showing women’s body hair. Our latest film emphasizes that every woman already has a ‘summer-ready’ body – hair or no hair. We’re hoping to destigmatize body hair once and for all this summer.”