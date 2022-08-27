Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo.

Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo wrote in her caption. "It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work."

Nittolo then tagged the tattoo artist, as well as friend Barbara Patrick, and her son, Chazz. Patrick also shared a snap from the tattoo session on her own account, which featured Nittolo posing with Liotta's daughter Karsen, who is Liotta's only child with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Liotta, best known for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, died in his sleep on May 26 in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE previously confirmed. A source said that no foul play was suspected in his death and that Nittolo was with him when he passed.

In June, Nittolo shared a series of photos featuring the couple smiling and posing together with their family.

"It's hard to believe a month has gone by," she began her caption. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss."

She then wrote that she misses Liotta "every second of every day."

In her post, Nittolo also included a photo of the couple with whom she referred to as "our children" — Chazz and Karsen, plus other kids Dax, Jade and Joey.

Going on to say that their "lives right now are so fragile," Nittolo added that the family is "holding each other up" amid their grief.

"It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations," she concluded.