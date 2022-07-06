Ray J told his followers via Instagram on Tuesday that he planned to get his whole leg tattooed with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," and "family," among other meaningful things

Ray J Gets His Sister Brandy's Face Tattooed on His Leg: 'I Had to Start with My Best Friend'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Ray J and Brandy attend Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Ray J's sister Brandy will be with him wherever he goes!

On Tuesday, the "Sexy Can I" singer, 41, showed off a new tattoo of his sister's face on his leg on his Instagram.

In the caption, Ray J told his followers that he plans to get his whole leg inked with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," "family," "ghosts," "positive words," and "themes — real gothic-like."

" 'THE HOLY LEG!'- GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!" he wrote. "But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!!"

"FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤," Ray J added, referring to "The Boy Is Mine" singer, 43.

The post featured a clip of him getting the tattoo set to Brandy's 1995 single "Best Friend" from her self-titled debut studio album, Brandy.

Brandy appeared to be appreciative of her brother's gesture, writing in the comments section, "Brooooooo♥️♥️♥️♥️."

The siblings often share their love for one another on social media.

Earlier this year, Brandy posted a heartfelt message to her brother in celebration of his 41st trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday to a genius that can do it all," Brandy wrote in January in the caption to her brother. "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us."

"May your day be filled with so much joy, laughter and love ♥️ I love you," she continued. "Everybody wish my heart @rayj a #HappyBirthdayRayJ Love 🚀."

The post included several sweet images of the siblings, along with a short video of the singer and entrepreneur — whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. — with his two young children, son Epik Ray, 2, and daughter Melody Love, 4.

In the short video posted to Brandy's Instagram, Ray J can be seen cradling Epik and Melody, whom he shares with fashion designer Princess Love.