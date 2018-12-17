Celebrities Love These Ray-Ban Sunglasses — And They're 50% Off Today

If you’re struggling to check off your Christmas list and find something special for the person who has it all, don’t fret! We just found the perfect last-minute gift for even the pickiest of people.

Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 50 percent off on Amazon, but you better hurry — the amazing deal are offered for only 24 hours. The exclusive sale includes a variety of styles and shapes, which makes for a versatile holiday present or special treat for yourself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The popular brand, which is a favorite among stars like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more, rarely offers prices at this steep of a discount, making this an offer you won’t want to miss.

With a mix of male, female, and unisex styles offered in round and square shapes, you can pick up sporty specs or chic sunglasses for everyone left on your list. And you simply can’t go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban’s iconic aviator frames (especially when they’re only $84).

Amazon

This one-day Last-Minute Deal from Amazon features the usual free, two-day shipping for Prime members, but for a limited-time, all shoppers can score free shipping on orders over $25. And while this sale is set to expire at midnight (or until it sells out), you can order any pair of stylish frames from Amazon and get them in time for Christmas — as long as you order before December 22.

While you’re deciding which pair to buy your best friend, family member, or special someone, we say, go ahead and throw your favorite in your cart because you deserve a little something, too! Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale today.

Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals on Amazon