The Ray-Ban Sunglasses That Celebrities Love Are on Sale at Nordstrom — Including Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Pair

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Splash; Backgrid

It’s no secret that celebrities love Ray-Ban sunglasses. Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Kate Middleton has their own signature pair. (Witherspoon prefers her Classic Wayfarers while Middleton sticks with the Wayfarer II style, in case you were wondering.) Although the brand is typically quite pricey, Ray-Ban sunglasses are 30 percent off at Nordstrom right now.

It’s the perfect excuse to finally snag that pair of sunnies you’ve been eyeing since last year because so many styles are included in the sale — even Witherspoon’s go-to Wayfarers. They usually cost $204, but you can buy them today for $142.80. You can also save big on other popular designs, like the Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses or the Standard Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses, which are both marked down to $107.80.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You can head to Nordstrom to browse all of the discounted frames, or keep scrolling to shop some of the best Ray-Ban deals the department store is offering right now.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Standard Classic Wayfarer 50mm Polarized Sunglasses, $142.80 (orig. $204); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Highstreet 52mm Round Brow Bar Sunglasses, $126 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Phantos 52mm Rounded Sunglasses, $107.80 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses, $107.80 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban 1972 54mm Octagon Sunglasses, $107.80 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Standard Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses, $107.80 (orig. $154); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Phantos 53mm Polarized Round Sunglasses, $125.30 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Ray-Ban Large Original 62mm Aviator Sunglasses, $107.80–$125.30 (orig. $154–$179); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.