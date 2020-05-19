Celeb-Loved Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Nearly 50% Off in This Secret Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sunglasses are a staple for celebrities (especially when they’re going incognito), which is why their choice of eyewear can always be trusted. And it should come as no shock that A-listers from Kate Middleton to Reese Withersppon wear the same cult-favorite sunglasses brand: Ray-Ban. Ray-Ban’s frames typically retail for close to $200, but right now, you can get certain styles for nearly half off thanks to Rue La La’s under-the-radar sale.

If you’ve ever shopped at Rue La La, you know the site is filled with designer deals at bargain prices. To get in on these sales, all you have to do is sign up with an email at the homepage (it’s free) and you’re set. You’ll find everything from Jimmy Choo shoes that are nearly half off to huge brand markdowns, like the ongoing Vineyard Vines clearance event. But a word of warning: The best finds, like the Ray-Ban sale, sell out quickly.

The deal includes nearly 70 discounted sunglasses styles that will have you summer-ready in no time. Take it from Witherspoon, who wears her Ray-Bans constantly — whether she’s traveling to London, running errands, or posing for selfies on Instagram. The Duchess of Cambridge loves her Ray-Ban sunnies, too — she’s worn hers to spectate a Wimbledon match, proving that you can still look elegant while protecting your eyes.

No matter which Ray-Ban design you go with, they’ll look good on anyone — and most of the styles currently marked down at Rue La La are unisex —, making them the perfect versatile pair to have in your house. A few standout deals include a pair of monochromatic black pilot frames that are easy to match with any outfit for $70 off, some glowing golden glasses that are discounted more than $60, and a pair of funky red-tinted frames with a 40 percent discount.

Below, shop these savings, plus more celeb-loved Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale now.

