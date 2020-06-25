Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for 20% Off
Grab yours before they (inevitably) sell out
Amazon’s Big Style Sale landed four days ago, and the number of deals we’ve seen has been off the charts. From top activewear brands like Adidas to Meghan Markle-approved labels, the online retailer’s first-ever fashion sale is full of can’t-miss styles for up to 50 percent off. And while everyone can enjoy the sale discounts, Amazon Prime members have access to even more markdowns.
For instance, only Prime membership holders can score Ray-Ban sunglasses for 20 percent off right now. That includes celeb-loved styles such as the gold and green Round Metal specs commonly seen on maybe-mother-to-be Emma Roberts. (If you don’t have a Prime membership yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access to this exclusive deal today.)
Buy It! Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses, $123.20 for Amazon Prime members (orig. $154); amazon.com
With summer now in full swing, there’s no better time to stock up on sunglasses — and Ray-Bans are an iconic choice. The Clubmaster and Aviator styles are the epitome of vintage cool, and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lucy Hale, and Kaia Gerber are all fans. And Reese Witherspoon is known for her love of the classic Wayfarers, which are currently on sale as well.
In fact, there are currently more than 140 pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale at Amazon, so we’ve rounded up a few favorites below, including celeb-loved options like Witherspoon’s Wayfarers and Gal Gadot’s Round Double Bridge sunglasses. Certain styles are already low on stock, and we expect others soon will be, too.
The Prime-only sale lasts until June 28 at midnight PT, so take advantage of your Prime perks now.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses, $123.56 for Amazon Prime members (orig. $154.45); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Wayfarer Folding Sunglasses, $123.20 for Amazon Prime members (orig. $154); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Round Double Bridge Sunglasses, $132 for Amazon Prime members (orig. $165); amazon.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses, $105.60 for Amazon Prime members (orig. $132); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.