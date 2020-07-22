After being forced to postpone her wedding three times due to COVID-19, the reality star tells PEOPLE she has been using the extra time to perfect her beauty routine before the big day

The Bachelor's Raven Gates Reveals How She Eliminated Underarm Sweat in Preparation for Her Wedding

After being forced to postpone her summer nuptials (three times!) to a tentative date in the middle of next year, the reality star, 28, tells PEOPLE she has been using the extra time to “really prepare” and perfect every last detail before she walks down the aisle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She even thought about minor emergencies that could derail her wedding day bliss, like noticeable armpit perspiration (something the reality star has struggled with for awhile).

So, to avoid unsightly sweat stains altogether, Gates visited dermatologist Dr. Michael McGuiness in her home state of Texas to get miraDry — an FDA-cleared treatment that uses thermal heat to eliminate sweat glands — before tying the knot.

Image zoom Courtesy of miraDry

“I didn't want to throw the bouquet and there'd be sweat stains on my underarms and it like ruined pictures,” the miraDry partner who originally appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor shares. “I don't even know how you would edit out a sweat mark in a dress in pictures…and it's just embarrassing to have them.”

The hour-long treatment was “super easy,” and well worth it, Gates says, explaining that “unlike Botox, you don't have to get it redone” because once the miraDry System eliminates sweat glands, they don’t grow back.

Most people describe the treatment as painless with little to no downtime and immediate results, according to miradry.com. Although some patients may experience swelling, numbness, bruising or sensitivity in the underarm area for several days after the procedure.

Image zoom Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

“It's just so nice that I don’t sweat, and I don’t have odor even when I’m not wearing deodorant,” she says. “Adam and I have been working in the backyard and he’ll be sweating but I’m good and when I sniff my armpits I still smell like a flower.”

And miraDry isn't Gates' only form of wedding day prep — The Bachelor star tells PEOPLE she is trying to tone up her arm muscles and perfect her beauty routines as well.

"This is a great time to give your hair a break from all the heat. It's been kind of a refresher," she says of being cooped up at home during quarantine. "Also, making a plan for my skincare because no one wants bumpy, scaly skin on their wedding day."

One thing that hasn't changed for this COVID-19 bride? Her ceremony gown!

But Gates did reveal that she has purchased two more dresses — one for the first dance and one for the wedding reception (dubbed the "tequila dress") — with so much extra time on her hands.

Image zoom Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I think I'm going to change my hair just super quick for each look so it goes with the vibe of the dress," the reality star shares.

As for her shoes, Gates has a lucky pair of Badgley Mischka heels she hopes will stay on all night: "I've always lived by the rule that the shoe you pick for the day it's home till we part. You have to like tell your high heel shoes, 'We're not parting until we get home'."