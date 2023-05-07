Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in 'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek

In a preview of next Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss buys a lighting bolt necklace similar to Tom Sandoval's — which has been suspected to be a tell-tale sign of their affair.

While shopping with her costar and fellow SURver Charli Burnett, one piece of jewelry caught Leviss' eye. The 28-year-old pageant queen asked the salesperson, "Ooh, can I see that little lightning bolt?"

Burnett then proclaimed, "This is a dangerous section. This is where you can't start looking." Though, she wouldn't know exactly how true her sentiments rang at the time.

Leviss was hesitant about the necklace's price, but Burnett convinced her to purchase it.

"It's gold. it's diamonds. Just spend it. It's your birthday. Don't you have birthday money?" Burnett asked Leviss.

While Leviss claimed she had none, Burnett told her, "Just do it. You're never gonna regret buying good jewelry. You're never gonna regret buying those types of things."

"Birthday gift to myself?" Leviss convinced herself.

"Just do it. It's an investment," said Burnett — again, seemingly unaware of the implications of her statement.

As fans have now learned, Leviss was then engaged in a months-long affair with Sandoval, 40.

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship in March, shortly after his affair with Leviss came to light. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his devastating affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix, 37.

Not long after, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Sandoval and Leviss had been separately spotted over the past six months, each wearing a lightning bolt necklace.

A thread with more then 100 comments, titled Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting?? shows fans discussing if the necklace might have deeper meaning.

While Sandoval wears his almost daily, it appears Leviss wore hers more sporadically. She was spotted wearing it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has acknowledged whether there is any meaning to their necklaces.

Since news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies for their involvement. All parties will appear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.