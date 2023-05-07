Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in 'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek

Speculation of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair began after Vanderpump Rules fans noticed the two wore similar lightning bolt necklaces regularly

By
Published on May 7, 2023 03:38 PM
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
Photo: Bravo; Phillip Faraone/Getty for House of Barrie

In a preview of next Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss buys a lighting bolt necklace similar to Tom Sandoval's — which has been suspected to be a tell-tale sign of their affair.

While shopping with her costar and fellow SURver Charli Burnett, one piece of jewelry caught Leviss' eye. The 28-year-old pageant queen asked the salesperson, "Ooh, can I see that little lightning bolt?"

Burnett then proclaimed, "This is a dangerous section. This is where you can't start looking." Though, she wouldn't know exactly how true her sentiments rang at the time.

Leviss was hesitant about the necklace's price, but Burnett convinced her to purchase it.

"It's gold. it's diamonds. Just spend it. It's your birthday. Don't you have birthday money?" Burnett asked Leviss.

While Leviss claimed she had none, Burnett told her, "Just do it. You're never gonna regret buying good jewelry. You're never gonna regret buying those types of things."

"Birthday gift to myself?" Leviss convinced herself.

"Just do it. It's an investment," said Burnett — again, seemingly unaware of the implications of her statement.

As fans have now learned, Leviss was then engaged in a months-long affair with Sandoval, 40.

RELATED VIDEO: Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship in March, shortly after his affair with Leviss came to light. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his devastating affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix, 37.

Not long after, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Sandoval and Leviss had been separately spotted over the past six months, each wearing a lightning bolt necklace.

A thread with more then 100 comments, titled Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting?? shows fans discussing if the necklace might have deeper meaning.

While Sandoval wears his almost daily, it appears Leviss wore hers more sporadically. She was spotted wearing it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has acknowledged whether there is any meaning to their necklaces.

Since news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss have issued apologies for their involvement. All parties will appear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to speak about the fallout of their affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams (center) and Ariel Winter
'Stars on Mars' Lineup Unveiled: Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams, Ariel Winter, and More Will Set Off to Conquer Outer Space
Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California, Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Weighs In on 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama, Says She'd 'Walk Out' If She Were Ariana Madix
Francesca Farago engagement ring
Get the Details Behind Netflix Star Francesca Farago's 'Romantic and Ethereal' Engagement Ring (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer
Olivia Culpo — 'The Masked Singer''s UFO — Calls Wedding Planning 'a Lot of Work' but 'Really Fun' (Exclusive)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Tells Ariana Madix She Should 'Want to Have Sex' with Tom Sandoval in Excruciating 'VPR' Teaser
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval's Costars Clock His 'Thing for Raquel,' Comparing Fixation to Early Days of Ariana Relationship
Ariana Madix and Coachella Fling Spotted at Yankees Game https://twitter.com/yankees/status/1653565726928535552?s=46&t=qr4ZntUio6kZcnwzhqI-zw
Ariana Madix Has a Ball with the New York Yankees
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval 'I Regret Ever Loving You' in Volcanic Confrontation from 'VPR' Finale Teaser
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
Cardi B three Mat Gala Looks 2023
Cardi B Wears Four Gowns in One Night at the 2023 Met Gala
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Hits Met Gala 2023 in Beaded Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress and Voluminous Disco Curls