Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's 10-Carat Diamond Face Piercing Is Allegedly Worth $24 Million: 'Beauty Is Pain'

Lil Uzi Vert believes that "beauty is pain" — and his latest facial accessory is proof.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper shared a video on Instagram showing off a massive, sparkling pink diamond that was pierced into his forehead. He also gave his followers a look at the shocking new stone in videos on his Instagram Story.

"𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖞 𝖎𝖘 𝖕𝖆𝖎𝖓 💎💕®️," he captioned the initial post.

According to the Huffington Post, Lil Uzi Vert's pal CEO Slow claimed on his Instagram Story that the stone allegedly cost the rapper $24 million.

Lil Uzi Vert (real name Symere Bysil Woods) first shared his plans for a new piercing over the weekend. On Saturday, he wrote on Twitter, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face." He also included numerous money bag emojis and a diamond emoji in the tweet.

The "Bad and Boujee"-featured rapper shared more details about the diamond as his followers began asking questions about his decision. When one fan said that they hope the stone "holds its value," Lil Uzi Vert responded, "GIA Natural" with a kissy face emoji, referring to the Gemological Institute of America.

And when another follower asked the star if he was "still rich" after purchasing the diamond, he said, "Yes that's why it took 5 years."

Lil Uzi Vert also claimed in another tweet responding to a follower that the stone is "10 almost 11 carats."

After Lil Uzi Vert debuted his new look on social media, his fans had thoughts. Some claimed that the diamond was not centered on his face, while others compared the rapper to Vision, the superhero android played by Paul Bettany in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

According to Vulture, the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper addressed the criticism in an Instagram Live on Wednesday and reportedly told his followers, "Y'all keep talking about it's off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move 'cause of the swelling. When it goes down, it gon' be right there."

Lil Uzi Vert shared another video of the diamond on his head on Twitter Wednesday night, on which we wrote, "Ok we good." He followed that tweet up with another that read, "I'm literally tryna turn into a diamond."

Lil Uzi Vert gained attention with the release of his 2015 mixtape Luv Is Rage, which led to a recording contract with Atlantic Records. He then rose to fame after dropping his debut single "Money Longer" in 2016. Later that year, he was featured on the chart-topping Migos' single "Bad and Boujee."

For his first top ten single "XO Tour Llif3," which was the lead song on his first album Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert won the MTV Video Music Award for Song of Summer. In 2018, he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards but lost out to Alessia Cara.