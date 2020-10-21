Rande Gerber Talks Halloween Traditions with Cindy Crawford — and How They're Safely Celebrating

"We have done everything from Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love to Kid Rock and Pam Anderson," Gerber says of his matching costumes with his wife

If there's one thing that Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford know how to do, it's throw a Halloween party.

Each year, Gerber, 58, and Crawford, 54, host an elaborate costume party for their famous pals, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused a change of plans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year, we are bringing Halloween to them, courtesy of the Casamigos Halloween truck!" Gerber — who co-founded the tequila company with his longtime friends George Clooney and Mike Meldman — tells PEOPLE. "The truck, wrapped with a Halloween-themed image of George and I, is planning stops at various friends of the brand around Los Angeles to drop off the essentials for a Casamigos Halloween celebration, stay-at-home style."

Gerber and his supermodel wife always go above and beyond for their costumes — and even get their kids Kaia, 19, and Presley, 21, involved in the festivities.

"We [usually] go all out with hair, makeup, costumes and accessories," Gerber adds. "It's always fun and appropriate for that one night a year. We have done everything from Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love, Kid Rock and Pam Anderson to Amy Winehouse and Pete Doherty and others.”

Image zoom Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney

In years past, "the moment you enter, you are treated with Casamigos ice shots," says the entertainment executive of their lavish parties. "You take a shot of Casamigos from an ice shot and throw it at a Casamigos bell. It’s a perfect way to enter our wild party."

This year, "instead of a classic Casamigos margarita, try making a Mezcal margarita," Gerber advises. "Casamigos Mezcal is the perfect balance of smoky."

Image zoom Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Michael Kovac/Getty

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gerber has some tips for those celebrating the holiday virtually.