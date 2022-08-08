Rande Gerber Gets a Haircut from Daughter Kaia: 'Sure Beats Going to the Barber'

Kaia Gerber is a woman of many talents.

The American Horror Stories actress brought out her shears to give her Casamigos co-founder father, Rande Gerber, a waterfront haircut over the weekend, which he was proud to show off.

The businessman and former model posted a photo of the father-daughter duo on a lakeside dock, where Rande sat as he received a haircut from his daughter.

"@kaiagerber cuts on the dock, sure beats going to the barber😘," Rande, 60, captioned the adorable photo.

The model, 20, wore a classic black bikini with slouchy black bottoms over top. The fashion icon completed her beachy look with a wide-tooth comb and scissors in hand, naturally.

Rande got plenty of adoring compliments in his comments section, with people telling him the haircut looks good, as well as others telling Kaia she's doing a great job. One person jokingly commented, "I hope you gave her a big tip!"

This summer's fresh haircut actually isn't the first time Kaia has played the role of barber for her dad.

In 2017, supermodel Cindy Crawford — Kaia's mom and Rande's wife — posted an extremely similar photo of her daughter cutting her husband's hair on the same dock.

"Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ✂️," the mother-of-two, 56, wrote alongside the photo. Similarly, the comments flooded in complimenting the young model's handiwork and telling Rande that his hair looked amazing.

Cuts by Kaia are not only reserved for family members, however. The model's ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi revealed that within a week of the two dating, Kaia cut off his mullet — humbling him in the process.

"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off," The Euphoria actor said of Gerber in his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2021. "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.'"

They started dating in late 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official for Halloween that year when they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. They broke up, however, a year later, and Kaia has moved on to a new Elvis — Austin Butler, who plays the rock star in this summer's Elvis.

"She seems really happy," an insider told PEOPLE early on about the pair. "All of her friends think he's really cute."