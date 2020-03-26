Ramona Singer is raising the bar on self-isolation attire.

On Wednesday night, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, posted a video of herself mopping the kitchen floors in a silky nightgown with black lace trim and a slit up the side while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whelp what can I say… not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? 🤷🏼‍♀‍ #selfisolation” Singer captioned the Instagram clip, which was seemingly filmed in Boca Rotan, Florida.

Image zoom Ramona Singer/Instagram

She also shared a photo of herself posing next to some cleaning supplies, a mop and a bucket wearing the same white negligee and a pair of latex gloves.

And to those questioning her skills in the comment section, the reality star replied: “Doing the best I can haven’t mopped in 45 yrs ….. and they changed them .., lol 😂”

“You look sexy!❤️” Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd said. While fellow RHONY franchise member Dorinda Medley joked, “Your [sic] mopping the wrong way🥰”

Comedian Heather McDonald wrote, “Good for you!” and fellow RHONY OG cast member Luann de Lesseps simply said, “Ramona!”

Image zoom

Image zoom Avery Singer/Instagram

Ramona’s 24-year-old daughter, Avery Singer, also documented the rare moment of her mom using a mop in a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Avery Singer/Instagram

“So we got rid of the cleaning service and my mom volunteered,” Avery explained in the first video.

“I can’t get contaminated,” Ramona said. “I’m wearing an old nightgown so if I get bleach on it, I’m not going to ruin it.”

In a second clip, Ramona can be seen scrubbing the toilet as her daughter said, “Second toilet, mom. You got this.”

Image zoom Avery Singer/Instagram

Image zoom Avery Singer/Instagram

“No, this is my third toilet!” Ramona responded. “You’re like a professional,” Avery said with a laugh.

“Now this is a SIGHT,” Avery wrote over one of the clips.

The cute mother-daughter duo are currently self-isolating with Ramona’s ex-husband (and Avery’s dad) Mario Singer.

On March 16, Avery revealed that the three were spending time together in an Instagram video.

“Another family meal and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” Avery said in the clip, before flipping the video to show Ramona and Mario seated at the same table.

Image zoom Ramona Singer and ex Mario Singer Simon Russell/Getty

“I’m self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona said. “He’s going to eat dinner [with us] every night.”

Avery went on to call their meal “a plot twist for a quarantining squad.”

“Happy to all be together through this,” she said.

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years. They split after Ramona reportedly caught Mario cheating in January 2014. An attempted to reconcile fell through that August when Mario reconnected with his alleged mistress.

Despite the messy split, Ramona and Mario have remained on good terms since their divorce was finalized in 2016, co-parenting their daughter. “He’s a really great father,” Ramona told PEOPLE last March, insisting the two are just friends. “When he’s in town he sees Avery every night and at this point we have a really great relationship. I’ll go out with them for dinner.”

