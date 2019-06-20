Summer Singer!

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer shared a slideshow of photos, which included a sizzling throwback bikini shot of herself at 37 years old.

“Queen of working out way back at 37 years old! #tbt Tune in tonight for an all new #RHONY and watch us get our aerobics on! @bravotv,” Singer, 62, wrote.

The photo shows Singer posing on a beach wearing a tiny pink string bikini, which showed off her fit physique.

Singer also shared an image of herself lifting weights, wearing a workout bra and multicolored biker shorts.

The last photo in the series was of Singer and her costar Dorinda Medley posing in vibrant aerobic ensembles from the latest episode of the Bravo franchise.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Singer has to break the news to Luann de Lesseps that she and the rest of the ladies won’t be attending her Christmas cabaret show.

As RHONY viewers know, the ladies have been annoyed with de Lesseps, 54, since their trip to Miami, claiming she is more focused on herself and her cabaret than engaging with the rest of the group.

However, Singer’s reason for not attending de Lesseps holiday show is because she’s actually throwing a party on the exact same night.

“Don’t be upset with me,” Singer tells de Lesseps in the clip. “But basically we support you, we love you, but we don’t really want to sit and see you work.”

“I don’t want to sit at a table and watch you perform. I’ve already seen you perform,” she continues. “You know me, I’m very social. And I’m throwing a surprise party for Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda, so you can come after your show. Your show’s over at 9.”

De Lesseps is clearly miffed.

“Well, yeah, no, my show’s not over at 9. It’s not over till at least 10,” she says. “You do you.”

Singer starts gushing about how excited she is to “see the expression on Sonja and Dorinda’s face,” but de Lesseps isn’t having it.

“Yeah I know, except I can’t be there,” she says. “Why do you have to do it on the same night as my show?”

“Because there’s no other night to do it,” Singer replies.

“Uh, there’s seven days a week,” de Lesseps fires back. “So any night you could do it.”

Finally, Singer is forced to admit the bottom line: They just don’t want to be there.

“We love you, but we really don’t want to go to the show,” she says. “We want to go out and have fun.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.