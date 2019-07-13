Ramona Singer Is 'Feeling Summer' as She Dances Poolside in the Hamptons: 'Embracing My Life!'

Ramona Singer is dancing her way through summer!

On Friday, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 62, shared a video of herself jamming out poolside in the Hamptons to “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber.

“I’m feeling #summer #Hamptons embracing my life!” Ramona captioned the fun clip.

For the day in the sun, Ramona wore a brown bikini paired with a sarong and sunglasses.

Her post was praised by her fellow Bravo stars as former RHONY cast member Kelly Bensimon wrote, “Wooohooo.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, who has been spending time with Ramona in the Hamptons this summer, also commented, writing, “I love you ❤️❤️”

The photo comes just a few days after Singer shared another bikini shot of herself in the seaside community, posing in a swimsuit holding what appears to be a serving tray of caprese salad.

“#SundayFunday BBQ’s are my favorite!” Ramona captioned the shot.

“I leave you and you cook lol!! Thanks for your generous hospitality!! I had so much fun!! And thanks for taking me to workout!! I love you to the moon and back!! And no she’s not photoshopped people!!” Dodd, 43, commented on the photo in reference to Ramona’s toned physique.

Dodd’s costar Tamra Judge also raved over Ramona’s body, writing, “You look amazing Ramona ❤️.”

Ramona previously declared herself the “Queen of working out” in a sexy throwback bikini shot of herself at 37 years old.

The photo, which she shared in June, shows Ramona posing on a beach wearing a tiny pink string bikini.

Ramona also shared an image of herself lifting weights, wearing a workout bra and multicolored biker shorts.

Ramona has appeared on the Bravo franchise since season 1 aired in 2008.

The star is mom to daughter Avery with ex-husband Mario Singer.

During this season of RHONY, Ramona revealed she had been entertaining the idea of getting back together with Mario after seeing him in Miami while on a girls trip with the ladies.

“How did you feel about seeing Mario in Florida,” Luann de Lesseps asked Singer during a recent episode that aired in June.

“He and I and Avery go to dinner together,” Ramona responded. “So I saw him on Monday. He was melancholy and he’s like, ‘I messed things up with us. I miss my family.’”

“Are you thinking about going back with him?” de Lesseps, 54, asked.

“No, I wish I could,” Ramona said. “Too much has happened. We’re different people.”

“I don’t think Mario and I will get back together, but what we had was really special,” Ramona said to the camera while fighting back tears. “But it’s good to be on nice terms with him.”

The former couple — who were married for 22 years — separated in 2014 after she reportedly caught Mario cheating that January.

