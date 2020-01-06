One year after Rami Malek took home the award for best actor at the 2019 Golden Globes for his performance as the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, he walked the red carpet again — and this time, Lucy Boyton brought the heavy metal!

Malek, who’s nominated for best actor for the drama series Mr. Robot and was recently named the face of Yves Saint Laurent, kept it classic in a black suit by the designer brand. While his date and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star wore a Louis Vuitton dress embellished with silk-thead lace. The silver metallic gown required “15 meters of velvet” and was “specially interwoven with silk and Lurex yarn,” according to the brand. It took more than 215 hours to create and 220 hours to hand-embroider.

“More than 8000 glass beads in two shades of silver were embroidered across the lace and guipure lace for embellishment and texture,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement.

Boynton parted her signature blonde bob to the side, accessorizing with a silver headpiece, and added graphic silver eyeshadow to tie the look together.

On E! Live from the Red Carpet, Malek told host Ryan Seacrest that Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello “does some fabulous stuff.”

“And I just started a campaign with them,” the Oscar winner added, to which Seacrest responded, “So if I drive down Sunset I can see you, right?”

“Sunset Boulevard,” the actor confirmed, joking, “So all you fans coming in to town to check out Hollywood, come specifically for this billboard.”

Malek and Boyton’s Golden Globes date night comes one day after the Mr. Robot star co-hosted Yves Saint Laurent’s pre-Golden Globe Awards party with Vaccarello in Los Angeles. Boynton, who stars alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt in Netflix’s hit series The Politician, accompanied her boyfriend of one year to the event, wearing an oversized blazer with black tights.

Boynton and Malek met on the set of their film Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, confirmed their relationship in January while accepting an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he said at the time. “I appreciate you so much.”

The two later attended the Critics Choice Awards together were they unintentionally coordinated outfits.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.