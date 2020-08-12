Ralph Lauren Taps Chance the Rapper for New Snapchat Bitmoji Partnership

The first-to-market digital fashion launch allows Snapchat users to express their personal style virtually with a branded, customizable and shoppable Ralph Lauren wardrobe for their Bitmoji avatars

Ralph Lauren is bringing some of its most iconic looks to life in the form of Snapchat Bitmojis.

On Wednesday, the label debuted a branded, customizable and shoppable wardrobe for Bitmoji avatars that allows Snapchat users to virtually express their personal style, marking the start of a longterm partnership with the messaging app.

The first-to-market digital fashion launch aims to "elevate brand storytelling and redefine commerce capabilities" for the next generation by showcasing Snap Inc.'s impressive technology capabilities.

According to a press release, it features a twelve-piece "Mix and Match" line inspired by real life Ralph Lauren designs from both men's and women's collections.

Ralph Lauren tapped Chance the Rapper (a close friend of the brand, sure to attract plenty of Gen Z and Millennials) to celebrate the partnership with a pre-performance experience followed by a digital performance in September — and his own Bitmoji outfitted in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren!

“Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap,” Ralph Lauren chief digital officer Alice Delahunt said in a press release. “With Ralph Lauren’s respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap’s undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.”

The "Mix and Match" collection was developed with the same craftsmanship and attention to detail as the label's physical designs — and the garments reflect that. From double-breasted blazers and a branded racer jacket, to a striped rugby shirt and a track jacket, the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji launch is a true extension of the iconic American brand.

Ralph Lauren JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

“This partnership is an expansive and holistic venture to bring the Ralph Lauren brand into the digital world,” Snapchat head of fashion and beauty Selby Drummond said in a press release. “Bitmoji is the world’s most personal avatar, and with a new virtual wardrobe experience, it’s possible to feel even more closely and authentically connected to your avatar when wearing the Ralph Lauren labels you love."