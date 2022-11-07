Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite — and Rapper Polo G Joins in on the Fun!

Rapper Polo G joined forces with Ralph Lauren for its Fortnite partnership — and he shares with PEOPLE exclusively all about his connection to the American heritage label 

Published on November 7, 2022
Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite — and Rapper Polo G Joins in on the Fun! 
Photo: Ralph Lauren

Polo G went back to fashion roots for his latest performance.

On Oct. 31, Ralph Lauren announced its partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite, with a Polo Stadium collection — a range of digital apparel and accessories inspired by Ralph Lauren's heritage '90s styles and sold in the Fortnite Item Shop.

To commemorate its first-ever metaverse capsule, which will accompany a physical collection sold exclusively on ralphlauren.com, the fashion brand hosted a Twitch livestream in New York on Nov. 3.

And among the industry's streamers and influencers, Ralph Lauren also tapped rapper Polo G for a performance at the event, the award-winning rapper sharing with PEOPLE exclusively that this partnership has been a "dream."

"It's always been my dream to collaborate with them considering my rap name is inspired by the brand. I also know how big of a name Fortnite is in the gaming world so that's just a bonus," the Hall of Fame artist, 23, says.

Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite — and Rapper Polo G Joins in on the Fun! 
Ralph Lauren

On Nov. 4, the brand also marked a milestone as the first luxury brand to "cohost a global player tournament in Fortnite—The Polo Stadium Cup–where participants will have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards."

The collaboration might give Polo G a leg up in his gaming skills, the artist admitting, "I play Fortnite here and there — I'm not that good so I gotta practice more."

However, he's worked with the renowned game on the music front with his song "Fortnite," which eventually made it onto his album Hall of Fame 2.0.

Ralph Lauren Launches Partnership with Fortnite — and Rapper Polo G Joins in on the Fun! 
Ralph Lauren

Polo G thinks the brand's reimagined Fortnight Polo Pony makes for a "pretty cool collab"(Ralph Lauren made brand history by reimagining its iconic logo for the first time in 50 years for the partnership), but he's loved the brand's traditional designs ever since his younger years.

"My first real memory of wearing RL was in the 8th grade. I wore it throughout the school year but for my luncheon I wore this white & orange striped one with a navy blue horse that was my favorite Polo shirt," he shares.

Polo G at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

Polo G recently joined Ralph Lauren's star-studded crew at the label's SS23 runway show in California last month, opting for a red velvet blazer that fit right in with his "urban, lavish, smooth" (as described by the artist himself).

"I loved the sneakers and the music, the entire vibe of the show was dope too. You just felt important even being there," he remembers of the collection.

Another way the "RAPSTAR" artist shares his personal style? His collection of tattoos.

"My most meaningful tattoo is the one for my two grandmothers who passed, I have their names with lyrics from my song 'Through Da Storm' — 'know my grandma still with me when It get cold I feel her spirit,'" Polo G shares with PEOPLE.

In fact, all his body art has a story and he doesn't regret a single tat — "all of them are meaningful to me," he shares.

