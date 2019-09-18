It’s been 25 years since Friends first aired, becoming one of TV’s most iconic sitcoms of all time, and to celebrate its milestone anniversary, another American classic, Ralph Lauren, is paying homage to the show we all know (every line to) and love with a new wear-to-work collection and themed pop-up in select Bloomingdale’s stores.

As most avid Friends fans know, Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green worked at both Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren throughout several seasons of the show, so the collaboration celebrates both brands’ role in the series.

Starting on September 18, shoppers can find classic and polished pieces from Polo and LAUREN Ralph Lauren in the new collection, including trousers, midi and mini skirts, jackets, suits, blazers and equestrian-inspired accessories.

The designs will be offered in an array of colors, patterns and materials including perennial favorites like navy, plaid and wool, along with pops of leopard, faux fur and shearling.

And if the campaign images make you want to hang out in Central Perk – you can! To truly highlight the collection and the show’s 25th anniversary, Ralph Lauren has teamed up with Bloomingdale’s to recreate some of the show’s most memorable locations in select stores.

Beginning on September 21 and 22, the Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York City will feature complimentary cups of coffee in a replica of Central Perk coffeeshop, which is complete with the famous Friends orange couch.

Shoppers can also pretend they’re Rachel Green in a re-creation of her office, which will debut in the N.Y.C. Bloomingdale’s store.

The installations will then travel to different Bloomingdale’s locations throughout the country, including White Plains, New York, Bergen County, New Jersey, Aventura, Florida and Norwalk, Connecticut so Friends fans from allover can experience it for themselves.

To shop the entire collection before it sells out (which it likely will!), head to RalphLauren.com.