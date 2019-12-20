Still Need a Last-Minute Gift? You Can Get a ‘Pizza’ Made of Socks Delivered ASAP

Image zoom Amazon

Socks may have once been a gift that induced a rather ‘meh’ reaction, but thanks to all the fun prints and patterns you can shop them in, they’ve become a cozy gift that actually warrants excitement. As a necessity, socks aren’t something you probably enjoy buying for yourself, but being gifted a pair of quirky socks that show off your personality feels special and intentional. Especially ones disguised as your fave cheesy food.

Thanks to the treasure trove of unexpected goodies on Amazon, you can now order a pizza socks box. It like a regular ol’ pizza box at first, but upon opening it, you’ll find a “pizza” made of four slices (er.. pairs) of cozy, comfy socks adorned with prints of different toppings. There’s even a pizza saver in the middle of the box, because nobody likes a squashed pizza — even if it’s made from cotton. The best part? You can place your order for delivery now and get the pizza socks in time for the holidays.

Whether you’re a fan of pepperoni, Italian, or Hawaiian toppings, the combination Pizza Socks Box has every taste covered. There’s even a veggie Pizza Socks Box option for vegetarians, so nobody is left out of the fun. It’s safe to say that giving socks as a gift has never been so, dare we say, cool?

With over 600 perfect reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating, it’s easy to see why the socks would make a winning white elephant gift or fun surprise for any pizza lover on your list. Shoppers rave over the Pizza Box Socks’ presentation, quality, and how well-received it is; some even said the recipients refused to take the socks apart after being gifted the box.

“I bought these socks as a gift for my boyfriend. Our first several dates involved pizza and I thought they would make an adorable, hilarious and perfect gift,” said one review. “These socks are so much more than just socks! He LOVED THEM and refuses to wear them because they look so cool in the pizza box they come in. He wants to take one apart to see how they are folded but hates the thought of ruining the display! Very happy with this purchase.”

Not a huge pizza fan? No problem. There are other equally quirky sock sets that will also arrive before they need to be wrapped up under the tree. You can gift a daily serving of veggies with “canned” socks featuring peppers, peas, and carrots, each with two pairs inside, or a cheeseburger in a to-go box (though this one arrives after Christmas).

Keep scrolling to place your pizza order for a guaranteed gifting hit this holiday season, or head to Rainbow Socks’ Amazon storefront to browse all of the delectable options.

