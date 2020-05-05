This Celeb-Loved Denim Brand Launched Face Masks That Support a Good Cause

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Proceeds with be donated to City Harvest and those most affected by coronavirus

Ever since the CDC announced that Americans should be wearing a face covering in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus, reusable cloth options have been popping up everywhere. From designers on Etsy pivoting their storefronts to selling masks to brands like Reformation adding them to its lineup, there are plenty of places to order one online.

Apparel brand Rag & Bone is one of the latest labels to launch face masks. If the name sounds familiar, that’s probably because you’ve seen Jennifer Aniston call it out as one of her go-to brands for jeans. And she’s not the only celeb that’s a fan — Blake Lively and Katie Holmes have also shown it some love.

Rag & Bone’s new Stealth Masks are lined with 100 percent cotton, have elastic ear straps, and come in a variety of designs like denim and gingham. You can pre-order a pack of three for $55, or purchase an individual mask for $30. The brand will be donating $5 from each purchase to City Harvest, with the remainder going towards those most affected by coronavirus, local workers, and the manufacture of more masks.

Buy It! Rag & Bone Stealth Masks, $30–$55; rag-bone.com

All orders are expected to ship by May 29. But if you want a Rag & Bone mask, you’ll have to pre-order it fast — individual masks are already starting to disappear.

