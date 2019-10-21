See Rafael Nadal’s Wife Mery's Hand Embroidered Rosa Clará Wedding Dress

It’s “love all” for tennis star Rafael Nadal and Mery “Xisca” Perelló.

The couple — who have reportedly been dating more than 14 years — tied the knot on Saturday on Mallorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean and Nadal’s hometown, according to AFP.

Wearing a gown designed by Rosa Clará, the bride served up sheer elegance to match the newlyweds’ picturesque big day.

Mery, in photos shared on the designer’s official Instagram, can be seen in the long-sleeved dress, which includes a jeweled neckline, floral motifs, and microbeads on hand-embroidered fabric.

“The whole process was full of emotions between all of us,” Clará captioned a video showcasing the outfit’s creation process. “We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary.”

Image zoom Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty

RELATED: A Perfect Match! Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló Are Married

Described as an “exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design,” the gown took inspiration from Art Deco designs, and its “ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train,” according to Clará’s Instagram.

“I know it’s an enormous responsibility, but it’s an honor for me,” Clará says in the behind-the-scenes video. “The connection between Mery and me was immediate.”

Clará also designed a second dress for the bride, a Chantilly lace halter top gown, which featured scalloped flower motifs and transparent microbeading on hand-embroidered fabric.

Over the summer, the Barcelona-based designer created the wedding day look for Monaco’s Marie Chevallier, a white silk crepe jumpsuit.

Image zoom Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty

Nadal and Perelló were engaged in Rome, Italy, in May, according to Hola! Spain.

In a rare comment on his personal life, Nadal previously told Hello! he is looking ahead to having kids of his own. “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family,” he said. “I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

Image zoom Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello, 2015 Aurelien Meunier/EPA/Shutterstock

RELATED: Definitive Proof That Rafael Nadal Is All Sorts of Sexy

The athlete, 33, is undefeated in his French Open appearances and holds the most titles for singles wins at the Grand Slam tournament, male or female, in tennis history. Earlier this year, Nadal claimed his 19th Grand Slam victory at the 2019 U.S. Open.