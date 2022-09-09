Burberry and More Brands Cancel London Fashion Week Shows Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Raf Simons and Burberry have canceled upcoming shows at London Fashion Week in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, according to a report in The Business of Fashion.

The fashion houses have separately made the decision to not show their collections, which were scheduled for Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, and they are among other businesses that are shifting priorities in honor of the Queen.

"As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness," the Raf Simons team said in a statement. "We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the Commonwealth."

On Friday, iconic British retailers Selfridges and Liberty were closed, and the British Fashion Council offered recommendations for how other businesses might proceed in the coming days, but stopped short of canceling fashion week.

"London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar," the BFC said in a statement. "Shows and presentations of collections can continue but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning."

The Council suggested that celebrations such as store openings and parties be canceled, and asked that brands and the media "hold off on circulating images from presentations and shows," the publication reported, releasing them only after the national period of mourning is over.

In 2018, the monarch famously wore a Burberry headscarf for an appearance at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, and staved off the December chill by pairing it with a chic camel coat.

London Fashion Week is scheduled from Sept. 16 through Sept. 20.