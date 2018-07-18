Watch How Country Star RaeLynn Gets Ready for Festival Season - from Her Glam to Her Outfit!

Katie Kauss

Rising country star RaeLynn hits all the right notes on the stage — and so does her wardrobe! The 24-year-old singer and Voice alum, who is climbing the ranks in the country music scene (she’s still close with her mentor Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani) has been traveling all over wearing the cutest looks — and now, she’s getting ready for Faster Horses music festival in in Brooklyn, Michigan, where she’ll be performing on Friday. So in order to show her fans how she gets concert-ready, she’s breaking down her style and hair secrets in two new videos on her YouTube channel.

The star, who says she aims to be fashionable and functional with her outfits, swears by accessorizing her looks, specifically with a hat. “It adds so much pizazz, it protects you from the sun and hats are so in style right now.”

For the rest of her festival-ready look, she went with a fringe-embellished jacket, vintage black denim cutoff shorts and thigh-high boots. “When it comes to festivals, you always have to have fringe,” she says. “You can never really go wrong with fringe or bedazzles at a festival because, I mean, we’re here to have fun and listen to music.”

As for her platinum bob, RaeLynn says she likes to stick to shorter lengths in order to beat the heat. Her hairstylist waves her hair with a flat iron, creating an effortless texture. To add volume, the pro twists small sections in alternating directions, and locks in the look with Oribe Dry Texture spray.

And then, the finishing touch: a hat, of course.