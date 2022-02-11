Rachel Zoe's Top Valentine's Day Gift Picks For Women
The fashion guru, one of several experts now offering up advice on the Intro platform, shares 10 stylish finds for the lady in your life
Fashion & Beauty Subscription
"A curateur membership is truly the gift that keeps on giving," says creator Zoe. "In addition to unlocking exclusive access to our premiere shopping membership, you also receive seasonal boxes of luxe curated items delivered right to your door."
Buy It! Curateur Membership, starting at $10; curateur.com
Intro App Session
"A session on Intro is a universal crowd pleaser! The new platform is so fun and easy to use and allows your partner to tap into a variety of experts – including yours truly! – for a 1:1 video chat to get personalized advice on everything from fashion and beauty to business and finance," says Zoe.
Buy It! Intro, $40-200; intro.co
Home Makeover
"If you really want to get creative, I love the idea of gifting a home or room makeover. Havenly makes this so easy by offering online interior design services to completely transform your space, at any budget," Zoe says.
Buy It! Havenly, $79 and up; havenly.com
Workout Subscription
"If you're looking to treat yourself this Valentine's Day, you should finally dive into Melissa Wood Health," says Zoe. "Combining the methods of both pilates and yoga, this practice truly transforms both your mind and body."
Buy It! Melissa Wood Annual Health Subscription, $99; melissawoodhealth.com
Slides
"I personally live in my Swan slides– they are effortlessly chic and beyond comfortable. Whether they're being dressed up or down, every woman needs a pair in their closet.
Buy It! Birdies The Swan Slides, $165; birdies.com
Home & Personal Care
"I'm newly obsessed with all products from Clean Cult," Zoe says. "They will completely change the way you will think about clean products – from ingredients to packaging to performance to shipping."
Buy It! Clean Cult Complete Home Bundle, $185; cleancult.com
Cardigan
"This is such a must-have piece from the ParrishLA collection– I obsessively wear both colors all throughout the year. It's a closet staple that makes such a statement."
Buy It! ParishLA Jude Cardigan, $228; parishla.com
Skincare
"Any product from Barbara Sturm is the ultimate gift of pampering," says Zoe, who called the brand's offerings a "life changing assortment of skincare, haircare, and wellness products [which] are guaranteed to make any woman in your life happy."
Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Kit, $255; drsturm.com
Flowers
"FLOWERBX is a global floral delivery service that allows you to send the most elegant and elevated arrangements to your loved ones, anywhere in the world. It is definitely my go-to when it comes to Valentine's Day gifting," says Zoe.
Buy It! FLOWERBX, Prices vary; flowerbx.com
Wine
"Gifting wine never fails – especially with an assortment from Wolffer vineyard. It's like receiving a little taste of the Hamptons no matter where you are," says Zoe.
Buy It! Wolffer Wines, Prices vary; store.wolffer.com