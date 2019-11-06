Rachel Zoe Unveils Her Super-Luxe Winter Box of Style — Shop It with Our Exclusive Discount!

Image zoom BOX OF STYLE

The most versatile holiday gift has arrived!

Box of Style, a quarterly subscription service founded by designer and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe in 2015, is coming in hot this season with an extra-special round-up of trendy items valued at over $400. The best news? PEOPLE readers have an exclusive discount. Get $30 off your winter Box of Style using code BOS30 from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.

The winter box includes a dainty diamond pendant necklace, an anti-aging cream by Esteé Lauder, a winter air-scented candle (with sleek black and rose gold packaging!), Zoe’s eyeshadow palette in collaboration with LORAC and a floral print robe.

“Winter is all about spending time with family and loved ones while enjoying the holidays. For my latest edition, I wanted to give you luxurious beauty finds and accessories that can be used day-to-night for any occasion,” Zoe tells PEOPLE. “Whether you’re relaxing at home or attending a holiday party, these glamorous and versatile treasures will carry you straight into the New Year.”

Here’s a breakdown of the products:

Esteé Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Crème (Retails at $55)

This Moringa Extract infused, multi-action formula is suitable for all skin types and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the iconic beauty brand.

AF By Andrea Fohrman Diamond Pendent (Retails at $200)

Designed by independent Los Angeles-based retailed Andrea Fohrman Jewelry, this circle pendent works well on its own or as a layering piece.

Ethics Supply Co. Starry Night Candle (Retails at $38)

Inspired by Great Basin National Park, this subtle scent “gives way to the warmth of rich musk & amber” and includes notes of patchouli & sandalwood, according to ethicssupplyco.com.

Rachel Zoe x LORAC Hollywood Glamour Mini Palette (Retails at $15)

For this Box of Style item, subscribers can choose a cool-toned six-pan palette called “Black Tie” or a warm-toned six-pan palette called “Effortless Glam.”

Maison Du Soir Floral Robe (Retails at $150)

This polyester printed robe features notched lapels, a self-tie at the waist and billowy long sleeves.

Keep it for yourself, give to a friend or break the products into five individual stocking stuffers — regardless, this year’s winter Box of Style is too good to pass up. Get yours now by signing up for one of two payment plans: the VIP prepaid membership ($349.99 per year for four boxes) or the pay-as-you-go plan ($99 per box).