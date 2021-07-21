Rachel Zoe Talks Falling Out with Ex-Assistant Brad Goreski: 'People Should Be Professional'

Rachel Zoe briefly touched on her 2010 falling out with former assistant Brad Goreski on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night

Rachel Zoe has moved on from her falling out with former assistant Brad Goreski.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the fashion designer and Rachel Zoe Project alum, 49, was asked by host Andy Cohen about what her current relationship is like with stylist Goreski, 43, after the two parted ways over a decade ago.

"Is it uncomfortable to see him at events when you're out or is it all [in the] past?" asked Cohen, 53, to which Zoe replied, "I don't see him."

After fellow guest Mindy Kaling asked what happened, Cohen told her she needs "to binge" The Rachel Zoe Project to get the full scoop.

"Isn't it, like, professional?" asked Kaling, 42, before Zoe told her, "People should be professional. They should."

"She's classy," Kaling said of Zoe, joking in addition, "If I had some issue, I would not be so classy."

Back in 2011, Goreski addressed his professional split from Zoe head-on, saying on his Bravo series It's a Brad, Brad World, "We don't speak to each other. I would love to be able to speak with her."

When asked if he knew why the two no longer talk, Goreski said he had "an idea" but thought "those reasons [were] unjust." (When they parted ways in September of 2010, they said it was amicable.)

"I think I have conducted myself with honesty, with dignity and with grace," he continued. "And I will continue to do so no matter what is said about me."

In September 2011, Zoe alleged to New York magazine's The Cut that Goreski "started to pursue our clients, started going to all these events, and doing all the things he said he had no interest in" within a week of leaving her Rachel Zoe Inc. brand.

According to the fashion mogul, Goreski told her he wanted to leave to spend more downtime at home with his boyfriend and dog, and take a break from his styling career.

"It's not the first time I've been used. I would say it's going to be the last time, though," Zoe added to The Cut.

Goreski told Entertainment Weekly the following year that he "really wanted to celebrate that time that I worked with [Rachel] because it was so amazing" and "an incredible period in my life."