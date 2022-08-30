Rachel Zoe Celebrates 31-Year Anniversary with Rodger Berman, Jokes 'We Met in Kindergarten'

"I cannot wait to see what is yet to come," Rachel Zoe wrote on social media, captioning a series of photos with husband Rodger Berman over the years

By
Published on August 30, 2022
Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman The Museum of Contemporary Art presents The Artist Museum Happening Envisioned By Artist Doug Aitken
Photo: BDG/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe is celebrating her long-time love with husband Rodger Berman.

On Monday, the fashion designer, 50, marked a milestone in her relationship, sharing a Reel of photos of her and her husband throughout their years together.

"I have loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 ❤️ 31 years ago…," Zoe wrote in the post's caption.

Among the pics was a shot from their 1998 wedding, various candid pics of the pair, as well as a series of snaps with their two children. The Reel was set to Coldplay's "Yellow."

"We have done this life together and I cannot wait to see what is yet to come. Happiest anniversary to my person 🙏🏻❤️," she wrote, adding, "And yes, everyone, we met in kindergarten 😉 #thisisus."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Rachel Zoe Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In February, Zoe shared more photos in celebration of the couple's 24 year wedding anniversary and "#30 years together."

"Thank you for this crazy life we do together it has been the ride of our wildest dreams," she wrote at the time.

Skyler Berman, designer Rachel Zoe, Kaius Berman, and Rodger Berman attend the Rachel Zoe Spring 2016 presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
JP Yim/Getty Images

In April 2021, Zoe and Berman — who share sons Kaius Jagger, 8, and Skyler Morrison, 11 — launched a podcast titled Works for Us, in which the couple divulge the secrets to their own lasting relationship while also taking note from other famous pairs.

"We do not pretend to be any kind of trained relationship experts, but we do really understand people and relationships," Zoe told PEOPLE at the time of the show's launch. "Everyone, no matter who they are, is in a relationship. It doesn't matter what kind: it's a marriage, it's dating, it's best friends, it's a mother-daughter, it's a coworker."

"Relationships are something we're all faced with every minute of our lives," she continued, "so we felt it would be great to not only share our 'recipe,' but more importantly, what's the secret sauce for everybody else? Why does it work for them?"

Their recent episode was made available March 22, and featured a conversation with actress Jenny Mollen.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
R: Caption . PHOTO: BDG/Shutterstock

Zoe also told PEOPLE in April 2021 that she and Berman both acknowledge that they must maintain their "separate" lives apart from each other so they aren't always co-dependent — a difficult task since they work together daily too.

"The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours," she explained. "That really takes the pressure off of the other, because if you're solely dependent on the other for your happiness and your purpose, that can't really work."

Her husband agreed, adding, "I always find that the best relationships are the ones that you really root for the other person and you really try and help them in achieving their goals. Ultimately, your happiness is the other person being happy, right?"

