Rachel Zoe Picks Anne Hathaway's Winning Style Moment

Kate Hogan
January 19, 2012 02:00 PM

Jason Merritt/Getty; Inset: Sipa

Thanks to her star-studded client list, Rachel Zoe has “too many” favorite red carpet moments to count. But a handful of breathtaking dresses do stand out in the celebrity stylist’s mind.

“I think Anne Hathaway has had a few winners,” she told PEOPLE at the W Magazine Best Performances Issue party in West Hollywood recently. “Her Armani Privé last year for the Globes (left) is one of my favorites.”

Though she dressed Hathaway in a stunning seven looks for the 2011 Oscars, Zoe said the Globes gown resonated with her “because it was super-glamorous in a very kind of vintage Hollywood way, but also extremely modern, and I loved that.”

Aside from her “Annie,” Zoe said Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson have “had too many great moments to name.” But that could be because she had a hand in their styling. “I’m biased toward my clients,” she joked. Tell us: Which stars do you love to see on the red carpet?

–Reporting by Reagan Alexander

RELIVE THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM THE 2012 GOLDEN GLOBES

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now