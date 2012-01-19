Rachel Zoe Picks Anne Hathaway's Winning Style Moment

Jason Merritt/Getty; Inset: Sipa

Thanks to her star-studded client list, Rachel Zoe has “too many” favorite red carpet moments to count. But a handful of breathtaking dresses do stand out in the celebrity stylist’s mind.

“I think Anne Hathaway has had a few winners,” she told PEOPLE at the W Magazine Best Performances Issue party in West Hollywood recently. “Her Armani Privé last year for the Globes (left) is one of my favorites.”

Though she dressed Hathaway in a stunning seven looks for the 2011 Oscars, Zoe said the Globes gown resonated with her “because it was super-glamorous in a very kind of vintage Hollywood way, but also extremely modern, and I loved that.”

Aside from her “Annie,” Zoe said Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson have “had too many great moments to name.” But that could be because she had a hand in their styling. “I’m biased toward my clients,” she joked. Tell us: Which stars do you love to see on the red carpet?

–Reporting by Reagan Alexander

