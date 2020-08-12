The late jewelry designer previously made Rachel Zoe a few pieces of jewelry with her son Skyler's name on them

Rachel Zoe is mourning the loss of Hilary Tisch.

Posting to Instagram on Wednesday, Zoe, 51, remembered the late gemologist and daughter of the New York Giants' chairman and co-owner Steve Tisch, with a loving tribute.

"Beautiful sweet soul Hilly, you will be missed by so many," she began her caption. "Your loving heart and kindness will stay with me always. We often attached to each other in a big crowd and found comfort even if I hadn’t seen you for a while."

She added: "Always honest and inclusive of everyone you were genuine, kind and so elegant. Dearest @hillytisch I wish you peace with the angels now and forever. 🙏🏻😪💔."

Zoe and Hilary have been friends over the years and during a chat with the Los Angeles Times back in 2012, Zoe revealed that Hilary even made her a few pieces of jewelry with her son Skyler's name on them.

"For me, I have never stopped wearing big jewelry, some bigger than my appendages," Zoe told the publication. "But it’s not for everybody. And since my son has been born, there are more delicate things that I sleep in and don’t take off."

"Anita Ko made me a necklace that’s a vertical bar engraved with my son Skyler’s name and birth date, and Hilary Tisch made me a couple of delicate pieces with his name on them too," she added.

Hilary died Monday in the hospital following an apparent suicide attempt over the weekend, TMZ previously reported. She was 36.

In a statement provided by the Giants to PEOPLE, her father shared, "Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person. Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives."

"She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could," the producer added. "We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Hilary was a jewelry designer and gemologist, and one of the founding partners of Doen, a Los Angeles-based brand.

In her biography for the company, the creative consultant said that she split her time between LA and Aspen, Colorado, with her dog Pearl.

Hilary said that in addition to antique jewelry, her passions included "discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new. I am usually drawn to unique and special pieces that appear modern despite their age."

Hilary also volunteered with the nonprofit Operation Smile with her father and siblings to provide free surgeries to those with cleft lips and cleft palates.