Rachel Zoe Has a Very Good Reason For You to Buy More Shoes

Courtesy Paperless Post

You don’t really ever need a good reason to stock your shoe closet, but in May, Rachel Zoe is giving you one. She’s donating 10% of the sales from her May ShoeDazzle boutique to her favorite charity, Baby2Baby, which supplies needy L.A. families with baby gear and children’s clothing.

“It’s just not okay that one in three mothers has to choose between diapers and food in Los Angeles,” says Zoe, who has long been a Baby2Baby “Angel” and supporter. “The founders of ShoeDazzle have also been longtime supporters of Baby2Baby so it just made sense.”

Speaking of tough choices: Asking Zoe to pick her favorite in May’s collection is nearly impossible. “I love so many of them,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love everything from their basics to the ones with spikes.”

We personally love the $43.95 “Lizzie” style (pictured), which she’d style “with boyfriend jeans with a sequin tee. Or leather leggings and a tunic or jacket. They would even be fun with a denim mini!” (We love that Zoe’s never really off the clock!)

So which shoes should you get from her boutique? Hope you’re taking notes: “For summer, you need a good gladiator flat. Every girl in my life has one,” she says — though she notes that she rarely wears them because she’s short. “You need a pump in a nude, black or pale metallic. I’m always going to be obsessed with a wedge so you can run around. They’re great for work or the beach.”

And as for her own wish list (Mother’s Day is just around the corner, after all): “Quality time or a vacation,” she says. “But honestly on the materialistic side, I love anything in an orange box.” Skyler, are you listening?

Tell us: What’s your favorite shoe in Zoe’s ShoeDazzle collection?