The rest of her collection is up to 60 percent off, too!

Rachel Parcell’s New Collection Just Dropped at Nordstrom, and You Can Already Shop It for 30% Off

Rachel Parcell has done it again! The Pink Peonies blogger just dropped her newest summer collection at Nordstrom, and it's everything we hoped for: pretty florals, delicate lace, eyelet details, and summer-ready chambray. What’s even better is the highly-anticipated collection is already on sale for 30 percent off.

The blogger’s new line is full of romantic and feminine designs that are sure to make summer 2020 the most stylish one yet. Think ruffled dresses, tiered skirts, smocked tops, and wide-leg trousers, as well as sweet mommy-and-me clothing styles for girls. And if you ask us, scoring these pieces for 30 percent off makes them even sweeter!

But the deals don’t end there — the rest of Rachel Parcell’s collection is also on major markdown at Nordstrom. Shoppers can enjoy up to 60 percent off styles from Parcell’s popular spring collection, including a floral romper for nearly $80 off its original price and a yellow puff-sleeve midi dress for just $61.

Given the success of Parcell’s spring collection, it’s clear that Nordstrom shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on the blogger’s designs. We have a feeling the new summer collection will be just as popular, especially with prices already marked down.

In fact, sizes are already starting to sell out, so we suggest adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP. Scroll down to check out five of our top picks from Rachel Parcell’s new summer collection on sale now at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Mixed Lace Fit & Flare Dress, $111.30 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Sleeveless Chambray Jumpsuit, $89.50 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Flutter Flounce Midi Dress, $111.30 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Strawberry Print Tiered Skirt $69.30 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Puff Sleeve Crepe Midi Dress, $97.30 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com