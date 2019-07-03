Rachel Parcell Just Shared How She Gets Her Perfect ‘Pinky Nude Lip Combo’

Image zoom

Rachel Parcell is the jack of all trades — from sharing her seriously adorable looks to giving us her mouth-watering homemade recipes to letting us in on her best-kept beauty secrets, the Pink Peonies blogger covers just about every category in the books. (Oh, and she has her own namesake label of ridiculously cute dresses at Nordstrom!). So, it’s no wonder why she’s racked up over one million Instagram followers who cherish her lifestyle so much.

Her loyal fans know that Parcell loves the color pink — so when she took to Instagram to share the beauty products she uses to create her perfect glossy, pinky nude lip, we paid attention (especially since everything is so affordable and you can shop her picks at Walmart!).

“The perfect pinky nude lip combo. When your lip combo matches your garden roses, you take a selfie!” Parcell wrote in an Instagram post. “Found the prettiest new lip combo from @walmart! The gloss is the perfect pinky nude!”

The products she’s referring to? Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick, Milani’s Color Statement Lip Liner and Milani’s Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper, which she linked to on her Like to Know It page. To achieve her perfect pinky nude combo, simply line your lips with the nude Milani lip liner (pro tip: fill in your lips all the way for longer wear), apply the Revlon lipstick, and top it off with the Milani lip gloss.

The fact that you can pick up the products at your local drugstore is huge, but best of all is that they are all under $10. Parcell shared several different shades of lipstick and lip gloss she plays around with to get the look. Keep scrolling to shop them at Walmart!

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Silver Pink City, $5.69; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Lovers Coral, $4.97; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in 805 Kissable Pink, $4.97; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Milani Color Statement Lip Liner in Nude, $9.37; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper in Champagne, $7.97; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper in Soft Rose, $7.97; walmart.com