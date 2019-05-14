The 3 Pieces Rachel Parcell Can't Stop Wearing from Her Newest Nordstrom Collection

Rachel Parcell became an accidental fashion influencer nearly 10 years ago thanks to her super popular blog, Pink Peonies. She has since captured the hearts of her one million Instagram followers with her signature feminine style, which you can now get at Nordstrom! Parcell is the second influencer to land her own namesake collection with the beloved retailer. When her first collection launched in April, almost everything sold out immediately — and her second collection is already selling out fast, too (since Nordy Club members got to shop it one day early).

But don’t worry — there are still plenty of gorgeous pieces available! Parcell applied her feminine touch to create yet another gorgeous line of timeless dresses, classic jewelry pieces, waist-cinching belts, and summer accessories. The collection reflects Parcell’s own refined and polished style while still being accessible and versatile enough for any occasion. Sizes for the collection range from XS to XXL, and all pieces are under $170.

Nordstrom has continually been the blogger turned fashion designer’s favorite place to shop, and it’s one of our faves too because of its awesome rewards program. It’s free to sign up to be a Nordy Club member, which you might want to do if you plan to drop a good chunk of change on Parcell’s collection. For every dollar spent, members earn points that add up to Nordstrom Notes, which can then be redeemed like cash in stores and online (this even includes future Rachel Parcell collections, which have been hinted at).

There are so many beautiful pieces from the Rachel Parcell collection, it’ll be hard to resist adding them all to your cart. We caught up with Parcell to find out three of her very favorite pieces from the collection. Scroll down to read more and shop them before they’re gone for good.

Smocked-Waist Dress

Nordstrom

“I think this one could be my very favorite,” says Parcell of the chic smocked-waist dress. “I love the juxtaposition of the fitted bodice paired next to the puff sleeves and full lace skirt. The details on this one are beyond beautiful.”

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Smocked Waist A-Line Dress, $169; nordstrom.com

Everyday Shirt Dress

Nordstrom

“This one is my staple dress in my closet. It can be dressed up or down and the fabric doesn’t wrinkle! I think every woman needs this dress in her closet!” She adds, “You can wear it to the office with heels or to a picnic with sneakers! So versatile!”

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Everyday High/Low Shirt Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Mixed Eyelet Dress

Nordstrom

“I love the two different eyelet fabrics we have featured on this dress, so fresh for summer. Pairs perfectly with wedges or sandals with a straw bag,” Parcell says.

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Mixed Eyelet A-Line Dress, $149; nordstrom.com