Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend shows you step-by-step how to get the look

May 27, 2015 will forever be a significant date in celebrity hair history. Why? Because it’s the day Rachel McAdams attended the Los Angeles premiere of Aloha with a show-stopping, chin-grazing bob.

On dozens of red carpets since, she’s given style inspiration to short-hair ladies everywhere, while likely galvanizing long-hair gals to chop off a few inches, too. And while Cervando Maldonado is the man behind the unforgettable cut, Mark Townsend has been McAdams’ go-to stylist for her show-stopping red carpet looks.

Her latest major mane moment: Sexy waves, which Townsend taught us how to recreate for our “How It’s Done” video series (watch above!).

Townsend, whose roster of celebrity clientele includes Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Cate Blanchett, describes McAdams’ style as a little sporty, and a lot of fun, adding that “Rachel’s [enjoyed] showing how versatile a bob can be.”

To ensure the look lasted all night, the pro, a Dove celebrity hair stylist, relied on the brand’s mousse, plus a round Spornette brush and Ouai Wave Spray.

His top tips for achieving the look, include:

Always rough dry hair in the opposite direction of your part to create volume at the roots.

Use a double barrel curling iron to create waves, wrapping some sections in a figure eight and others just around one barrel. (”It’s the mix of the two curling methods that makes the hair look more natural. Otherwise you get ringlets,” he cautions.)

Spritz a few pumps of a wavy spray in your fingers, then run them through your hands to loosen your texture.

Townsend is confident the look is here to stay. “This is the new beach wave,” he says. “There’s no such thing as seasonal trends anymore. The Internet’s really changed that. Five years ago it was beachy waves for summer, shiny and sleek for fall, updos for holiday. Now, there’s no such thing!”