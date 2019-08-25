Bachelorette Love Lives
All About the Romantic Wedding Gown The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Wore to Marry Bryan Abasolo

See the beautiful dress Rachel Lindsay chose for her beachfront wedding to Bryan Abasolo in Cancun

By Kaitlyn Frey
August 24, 2019

Rachel Lindsay‘s dreamy beachfront destination wedding in Cancun wouldn’t have been complete without a show-stopping gown.

The Bachelorette star, 34, walked down the aisle to marry Bryan Abasolo, 39, wearing a Randi Rahm gown on Saturday.

Lindsay took People TV behind-the-scenes as she tried on dresses with the designer in New York City. “Randi is so talented and I always say, I am Randi Rahm. She just gets me,” the star says. “I wore her dresses on the show and I knew that she was the perfect person to capture the essence of me in a wedding dress.”

While Lindsay expected to know exactly what she wanted the moment she stepped into Rahm’s atelier studio, the choice was much harder than she anticipated. But ultimately, she considered everything about how the gown would make her feel, and what Abasolo would love to see her wearing on their special day.

“Brian’s always used to seeing me strong, in a bold outfit and in a pantsuit, because that’s my go-to,” she says. “I thought, ‘I want to wear something that’s going to bring a tear to Brian’s eye.’ Most people see me a certain way, but Brian sees a softer side to me. I want to wear a dress that captures that.”

She also made sure the dress was lightweight, airy and breathable because, “I want to be able to move around on the dance floor!”

Clane Gessel
The couple said “I do” at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico. Guests in attendance included Bachelor alums including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

The couple got engaged in 2017 when Lindsay offered Abasolo her last rose on The Bachelorette season 13 finale, where he popped with question with a 3-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.

While other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples have televised their weddings for fans to view, Lindsay and Abasolo wanted their affair to be private, though they initially thought they would air it on TV.

“I think our season was really the first time where you realize a wedding isn’t always guaranteed,” Lindsay told PEOPLE of her Bachelorette relationship with Abasolo. “I even thought, the next step was you get engaged and you’re offered this TV wedding.”

“So when you come off the show and you’re in that TV mode — I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did,” she admitted. “Then, as we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don’t have one and that we’re doing it on our own.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 11 Enormous Celebrity Engagement Rings

Lindsay added: “I also think that it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real.”

Lindsay and Abasolo, who live together in Miami, visited legendary jeweler Neil Lane in Los Angeles to select their wedding bands in the weeks leading up to their destination wedding.

“I knew which ring I wanted the second Neil took out the display,” said Abasalo. “It just stuck out right away and I immediately went with my gut. On the other hand, Rachel wanted to try on every ring in the store!”

Said Lindsay: “I went in knowing exactly what I wanted but then Neil Lane made it extremely difficult for me and I wanted everything.”

When PEOPLE spoke with the couple in June, they both said they couldn’t wait until they day they officially would become husband and wife.

“I feel like it hasn’t hit me all the way yet,” said Abasalo. “Getting everything ready is probably the most stressful part of the whole process, but I think that on the day of the wedding a calm happiness will set in and we’ll be ready to have the time of our lives and celebrate our love with all our loved ones.”

Lindsay added: “I feel great about the upcoming wedding. I am excited to make this official, excited to call Bryan my husband, and excited to put a ring on his finger. We are blessed to have so many important friends and family in our lives and we can’t wait to be surrounded by them on this special day.”

