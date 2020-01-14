Rachel Brosnahan Suffered 'Corset-Related Injury' from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Costumes

Rachel Brosnahan‘s unique costumes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were not a painless feat.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with host James Corden and guest Ru Paul Monday night, the 29-year-old actress revealed that she had suffered from a “corset-related injury” from constantly having to wear one to achieve Midge Maisel’s look.

“We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can’t really take very many breaths,” she explained to Corden and Paul, who was an additional guest on the late-night talk show. “And I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together.”

“I can’t take super deep breaths anymore,” Brosnahan added.

When the drag queen, 59, gasped at her revelation, the Emmy Award-winning actress reassured him that she was doing well despite the injury.

“It’s really fine guys. Champagne problems,” she joked.

RELATED: Rachel Brosnahan and I Use the Same $13 Drugstore Moisturizer

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel Amazon Studios

Brosnahan stars as the lead character in the Amazon period drama, and she isn’t the first Hollywood star to come forward about their struggles with corsets and costumes on set.

In 2018, Emma Stone — who scored a best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Favourite at the Golden Globes, Oscars and SAG Awards last year — opened up about the horror of having to shoot in a corset in order to fit the time period of the film.

“Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through,” Stone, 31, said on the Graham Norton Show. “For the first month, I couldn’t breathe.”

“After a month, all my organs shifted — it was gross and if you don’t have to, don’t do it!” she added.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Her Met Gala Corset Left Her with Indentations: ‘I Never Felt Pain Like That’

Similarly, Kim Kardashian West admitted that her custom-made Thierry Mugler “dripping wet” dress for the 2019 Met Gala left her so much pain because of the corset she had to wear underneath to achieve her ultra-tiny waistline.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” Kardashian West, 39, told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story in 2019 of the corset, which was created by acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl.

The custom corset was tied so tightly around her frame, Kardashian West was left with markings on her body after she peeled the piece off at the end of the night. It took three assistants to strap her into the corset before the beauty mogul could slip into her mini dress that was dripping with crystals.

Kardashian West also had to have special breathing lessons from Mister Pearl before wearing it to the Met Gala.