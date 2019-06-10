Rachel Brosnahan Says Family Is 'Still Grieving' After Aunt Kate Spade's Death: 'A Tough Year'

One year after Kate Spade‘s death, her family is still grappling with grief, including her niece, actress Rachel Brosnahan.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 28, presented at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, and told PEOPLE on the red carpet beforehand that the year since Spade’s death has not been an easy one.

“I think my family and I, as you can expect, are still grieving very deeply,” Brosnahan told PEOPLE. “We miss her very very much and it’s been a tough year but it’s been really wonderful to have the support of Kate Spade as a company and work with Frances Valentine to help keep her spirit and her work alive.”

Brosnahan presented the award for best direction of a play alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The award went to Sam Mendes for The Ferryman.

Arguably one of the best-known fashion designers and businesswomen, Spade died on June 5, 2018, at 55, which was ruled a suicide.

In January, Brosnahan was announced as the new face of Spade’s luxury footwear and handbags collection Frances Valentine, and told PEOPLE how she was doing so to honor her late aunt’s legacy.

“In the wake of Katy’s passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy’s work, many of whom were strangers from around the world,” she told PEOPLE in January. “When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive. This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to.”

On the one-year anniversary of Spade‘s death, the designer’s original fashion brand, Kate Spade New York, announced it had completed its $1 million pledge to support suicide prevention and mental health organizations.

“The Kate Spade New York Foundation announced it is donating $200,000 to The Jed Foundation (JED), which works to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults by partnering with schools and colleges to improve education and awareness programs,” the brand said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Kate Spade New York is also matching donations made to JED by the public (you can make a donation here) through June 12 up to $100,000.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.